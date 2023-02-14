| 9.4°C Dublin

India’s income tax police search BBC offices following Modi documentary

India: The Modi Question examined the role of Narendra Modi, who is now prime minister, during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/AP) Expand

BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches on Tuesday at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi.

It comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined prime minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots.

