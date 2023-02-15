| 7.9°C Dublin

Indian tax officials search BBC offices for second day

The searches came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the UK.

An armed security person stands guard at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP) Expand

An armed security person stands guard at the gate of a building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

By Piyush Nagpal and Chonchui Ngashangva, Associated Press

India’s tax officials have searched BBC offices in India for a second straight day, questioning staff about the organisation’s business operations in the country, some staff members said.

BBC management told editorial and other staff members to work from home after they were able to leave the office on Tuesday night, said staff.

