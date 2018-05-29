NADIA Forde has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancée, Welsh rugby player Dominic Day.

NADIA Forde has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancée, Welsh rugby player Dominic Day.

'Incredibly blessed' - Nadia Forde announces she is expecting her first child with rugby star Dominic Day

The model-turned-actress said that she feels "incredibly blessed" as she revealed the exciting news this evening.

Nadia shared a sweet snap of her cradling her blossoming baby bump on Instagram. The Dubliner (29) wrote: "Dom and I feel incredibly blessed to be expecting a baby girl this October.

"We cannot wait to meet her and I feel so lucky to have Dom by my side for this amazing new chapter in our lives." Dom and I feel incredibly blessed to be expecting a baby girl this October We cannot wait to meet her and I feel so lucky to have @domday5 by my side for this amazing new chapter in our lives A post shared by nadiaforde (@nadiaforde) on May 29, 2018 at 9:37am PDT The happy couple have been together for more than three years and got engaged in March after Dominic popped the question during a romantic trip to New York.

They have based in the UK in recent times but have lived in various places around the world together, while Dominic was signed to clubs in Japan and Australia. Nadia recently opened up about how they were introduced to each other by her good friend, Debbie Stringer.

The former I'm A Celebrity star said: "Dominic is such a kind soul, just a good guy. My friend, Debbie, had tried to set us up the year before when I was living in London at the time and we were at a game. "She said to me, 'I need to introduce you to that guy down there, number five', and I said, 'Absolutely not, not interested'.

"A year later, it was her hen party, she text him and said, 'Nadia is going to be in the pub' and he showed up and that was that."

Online Editors