Tuesday 29 May 2018

'Incredibly blessed' - Nadia Forde announces she is expecting her first child with rugby star Dominic Day

Nadia Forde and Dominic Day. PIC: Nadia Forde/Instagram
Nadia Forde and Dominic Day. PIC: Nadia Forde/Instagram
Photo: Nadia Forde/ Instagram
Nadia Forde and boyfriend Dominic Day
Nadia and Dom
Nadia Forde and boyfriend Dominic Day. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Forde and new boyfriend Dominic Day
Dominic Day and Nadia Forde.
Nadia Forde and Dominic Day
Nadia Forde and boyfriend Dominic Day. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Forde launches Jervis Shopping Centre's 21st Birthday
Nadia forde
Nadia Forde. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Forde at the inaugural Blossom Tree Ball
Nadia Forde as Rita on the set of Once Up On A Time In London
Nadia Forde enjoyed a romantic sojourn with boyfriend Dominic Day at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow. Photo: David Conachy
Nadia Forde as Princess Jasmine at the Tivoli Theatre Dublin when they announced that The Cheerios Panto Aladdin will have an extended run until 22nd January 2017. Picture: Brian
Nadia Forde's first Instagram posts.
Nadia Forde on Celebrity MasterChef Ireland – it is now on TV3 after switching from RTE Picture: Ruth Medjber
Nadia Forde models for Brown Thomas in 2011
Nadia Forde models for Brown Thomas in 2011

NADIA Forde has announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancée, Welsh rugby player Dominic Day.

The model-turned-actress said that she feels "incredibly blessed" as she revealed the exciting news this evening.

Nadia shared a sweet snap of her cradling her blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

The Dubliner (29) wrote: "Dom and I feel incredibly blessed to be expecting a baby girl this October.     

"We cannot wait to meet her and I feel so lucky to have Dom by my side for this amazing new chapter in our lives."

The happy couple have been together for more than three years and got engaged in March after Dominic popped the question during a romantic trip to New York.

They have based in the UK in recent times but have lived in various places around the world together, while Dominic was signed to clubs in Japan and Australia.

Nadia recently opened up about how they were introduced to each other by her good friend, Debbie Stringer.

The former I'm A Celebrity star said: "Dominic is such a kind soul, just a good guy. My friend, Debbie, had tried to set us up the year before when I was living in London at the time and we were at a game.

"She said to me, 'I need to introduce you to that guy down there, number five', and I said, 'Absolutely not, not interested'.

"A year later, it was her hen party, she text him and said, 'Nadia is going to be in the pub' and he showed up and that was that."

Online Editors

