In Video: Spanish rock fans revel in freedom with biggest gig since pandemic

Fans attending a performance by Love Of Lesbian had to pass a coronavirus test and wear a face mask but did not have to socially distance.

Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Revellers enjoy a music concert in Barcelona, Spain (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

By Joseph Wilson and Hernan Munoz, Associated Press

White face masks apart, a gig at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain, was a throwback to pre-pandemic times.

A 5,000-strong crowd enjoyed the music of rock band Love Of Lesbian after passing a coronavirus test on the day of the concert, although they did have to don the face masks provided by concert organisers.

“We were able to evade reality for a while,” said 40-year-old Jose Parejo. “We were inside our small concert bubble. And we were even able to remember back in time when things like this were normal.”

Organisers said it was the first commercial event with an audience that big held in Europe during the pandemic.

PA Media

