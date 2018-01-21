Style Celebrity News

Sunday 21 January 2018

In Pictures: Women across US march on first anniversary of Trump inauguration

The president said it was a ‘perfect day’ for women to march to celebrate the ‘economic success and wealth creation’ of his first year in office.

Women’s March demonstrators walk past the White House in Washington
Thousands of women across the US marched on Saturday to protest against government policies on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women’s rights and more.

US President Donald Trump said it was a “perfect day” for the demonstrations, which marked the first anniversary of his inauguration.

Women’s March demonstrators protest at the Capitol and Washington Monument
Protesters take to the streets of New York
Yoko Ono joined demonstrators in NYC York
Activists march in New York
Celebrities were out in force in Los Angeles. Here, actress Natalie Portman addresses crowds, alongside Eva Longoria and Constance Wu

Scarlett Johansson also addressed the Women’s March in LA
Film director Rob Reiner rallied the crowd
A protester takes a selfie in front of posters supporting the cause in Los Angeles
Protesters take to the streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Three-year-old Peighton Letizia campaigns for Girl Power in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Marchers in central Seattle
A police officer watches from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art
Thousands gathered in Cincinnati
Marchers head to the Texas State Capito
The US marches coincided with anti-Trump protests outside the new US embassy in London

