In Pictures: Wedding guests begin arriving at Windsor ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day
Britain's Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle will tie the knot this afternoon
Guests of the royal wedding have begun arriving at St George's Chapel ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle.
Oprah, George and Amal Clooney and the Beckhams are among the high profile celebrities on the guest list for the day.
Prince Harry's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy arrived together.
Kate Middleton's mother Carole arrived wearing a mint dress and jacket while Kate's sister Pippa is wearing a floral print mint gown.
Amal Clooney wears a canary yellow dress and hat, while Victoria Beckham has opted for a black cape style jacket, dress and high heels.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Irish designer Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's
- Oprah arrives at British royal wedding ahead
- Serena Williams hints she will be attending the royal wedding
- British royal wedding: Harry and Meghan put personal touch on wedding ceremony
- British royal wedding: Princess Diana’s sister to give reading at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding service