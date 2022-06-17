In Pictures: Stars return to red carpet for VIP Style Awards in Dublin as Pippa O’Connor takes top prize

Morah, Babette and Bonnie Ryan pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee For One Use

It was a night of glitz and glam at the Marker Hotel as the Platinum VIP Style Awards returned for the 19th time.

The red carpet was rolled out at the southside venue for the celebrity-filled event, which was presented this year by RTÉ’s Doireann Garrihy with 240 attendees.

This year saw more than 100,000 votes being cast by members of the public at they voted in seven different style categories.

Twitter

Email

And it seemed like everyone had gotten the memo about pulling out all the stops to make an impression this year, having had such a long hiatus from formal style events due to the pandemic.

For many attendees, they mixed couture design with second-hand, vintage pieces in a nod to sustainability.

Pippa O'Connor got an early anniversary present – her 11th wedding anniversary is tomorrow – after claiming the Most Stylish Woman award in a white Rebecca Valance creation.

She told the audience how it was always her "favourite night of the year."

"After a disastrous few years, it's amazing to be back at something like this, it's so fun," she said.

Former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy won the award for the Most Stylish on the Night and told attendees how claiming the accolade had "made an older lady very happy."

Other celebs in attendance included singer Una Healy, who turned heads in a teal-green silk creation from Irish designer Synan O’Mahony. She said it was her first time at the annual event.

“I just wanted something dramatic. You might as well go all out. We haven’t been out in so long. You need to really embrace it,” she told independent.ie

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison opted for a Paul Costelloe gown from his Spring/Summer 2022 which she said was “inspired by the Book of Kells.”

The mum-of-three said that it “only took about a month” for her to get ready.

“It’s so exciting. I used to arrive to things and not fuss too much. This time around, I’ve been planning it, going ‘OK, need to get nails done on Tuesday, hair done on Wednesday, hair done on Thursday.’ It’s been much more military,” she said.

“Nobody’s gone with the typical long gown this year, it’s really funky, much more creative and individual.”

Twitter

Email

Despite the after-show party taking place in House this year, she said daughter Sophia wakes up between 5am so it wasn’t going to be a late night.

Top model Thalia Heffernan went for a corset made by theatre designer James McGlynn Seaver, her shoes were second-hand YSL and she teamed it with wet-look leggings.

“I try and have at least one second-hand or vintage piece in every outfit I wear, like day-to-day. I love pre-loved items and giving something another life,” she said.

Claudine Keane, who was there with her mum Joan Palmer, opted for a white, David Coleman gown and was looking forward to a night out with her pals.

Twitter

Email

She recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her former Ireland captain husband Robbie and said they were 14 years married and 20 years together.

She said the night was “a bit of excitement, something to look forward to. “Someone just said to me, the last time I saw you was at the VIP Awards three years ago, so it’s great to see everyone again,” she said.

Other attendees included Elaine Crowley, top models Sarah McGovern and Sarah Morrissey, RTE’s Mary Kennedy, Holly Carpenter, Morah Ryan with her daughter Bonnie alongside Pippa O’Connor.

RTÉ presenter Nicky Byrne attended with wife Georgina alongside Anna Geary and Brian Redmond.

Things kicked off shortly after 8pm to a four-course sit-down meal before proceedings kicked off hosted by Doireann.

Twitter

Email

Twitter

Email

MD of VIP Publishing Vicki Notaro said Managing Director of VIP Publishing Vicki Notaro said she was “so thrilled to be back” after a two-year absence due to Covid.

“It’s going to be a stunning night,” she said.