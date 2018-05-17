In pictures: Irish stars and partners put on stylish show at Irish Rugby Player's Awards

CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Dan Leavy, James Ryan , Peter O’Mahony, Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and many more rugby players past and present attended the event, which saw former Ireland and Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll being inducted into the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame.

The sold out ceremony was hosted by former Irish International Shane Horgan, who was joined by more than 40 players from the four provinces including nominees, past players and IRUPA Chairman, Rob Kearney.

To see put a stylish foot forward on the night, check out the gallery below.