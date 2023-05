Thousands watch the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA) — © Jonathan Brady

Thousands of people have gathered at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to celebrate the coronation.

There was a wide variety of music, from pop to classical, to entertain the huge crowd.

Music fans in red, white and blue filled the grounds in front of the historic castle.

The King and Queen were among those in the royal box to see stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the giant stage.

