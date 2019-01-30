'In all the best ways, it feels different' - Karlie Kloss gushes over married life to Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss says her life is different "in the best ways" after her wedding to long-term love Joshua Kushner.

Karlie Kloss says her life is different "in the best ways" after her wedding to long-term love Joshua Kushner.

The 26-year-old supermodel tied the knot with her Kushner in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York last October after a six-year relationship. She gushed over married life, telling reporters at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association: "I love being married. Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base. I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it," she told reporters

Karlie also praised her spouse for being an “incredible support” to her whilst she continues to “grow” her career - in addition to modelling, she also runs Kode with Klossy, a camp which educates teenage girls on coding and has just taken the reins of hosting Project Runway after Heidi Klum's departure.

“I’m sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn’t even realise. For me, like every women, [I’m] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who’s an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are," she said.

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Karlie previously admitted she follows her "own moral compass" within her relationship. Kushner's brother Jared is one of US President Donald Trump's senior advisers and his wife, Ivanka, was one of the first people to congratulate Karlie and Jared on their engagement on social media, affectionately referring to her as a "sister".

And while most people's complicated relationships with their in-laws occur behind closed doors, Kloss' decision to remain so tactile with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law to be retaining such powerful positions in the White House has been somewhat unusual. Even more jarring was the fact that she and Joshua were among the thousands protesting at March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. earlier this year.

"At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass - forget what the public says, forget social media. I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications," she told Vogue last year. "It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men."

"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for. We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back."

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner at 2018 US Open on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Online Editors