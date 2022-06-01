‘In a romance daze’ – Tallafornia star announces engagement after Central Park proposal

Kelly with her fiancé Alex after he popped the question (Instagram)

Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan has announced her engagement to her partner Alex Hermann.

The 33-year-old said that she was in a “romance daze” after her husband-to-be proposed to her in Central Park in New York.

Sharing a photo of her stunning emerald engagement ring with a gold band, which was designed by Chupi in Dublin’s Powerscourt Centre, she gushed: “We’re getting married !

“We have been through so much together as a couple & as individuals; and grown into such a beautiful team. The yin to my yang, the spicy to my icy, the moon to my sun. I couldn’t imagine my life without my best friend. I love you Mr Hermann, an easy yes !! Lets design this marriage thing 100% our way ..

“The cutest engagement ever BTW !!!! After a romantic day of picnicking, sipping rosé & renting boats on Central Park lake. He picked the cutest tree with grey squirrels & American robins jumping around us, he was literally shaking like mad.

“To top it all off the most beautiful @chupi engagement ring EVERRRRRRRRRRRRR. 100000% me. He did good!”

Kelly later told her followers that she and Alex celebrated all night and were “destroyed” by happy hour.

“Drunk with my fiancé at Manhattanhenge yesterday,” she said as she posted a photo of the happy couple in Times Square.

“Sore heads this morning, happy hour destroyed us or we destroyed happy hour, not sure which one. Lots to celebrate.

“I also could marry Dioralyte right now too!” she joked.

The former reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share some details about her gorgeous engagement ring, saying that emerald green is her favorite colour as well as her birth stone.

“Like honestly how rad is this ring?” she said of the “nature inspired” band.

“He couldn’t have picked a more perfect one for me. I’ve never been the ‘marry girl’ but the buzz is real and I’m sucked in.

“In a romance daze!” she added.