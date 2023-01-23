Imelda May’s boyfriend ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crash on icy road

Dublin singer Imelda May revealed her boyfriend Niall McNamee had a close call after crashing his car on an icy road in the UK last night.

The Liberties native sent a warning to motorists about the dangerous driving conditions as she shared harrowing photos of Niall’s car on its side in a ditch.

The windscreen of the blue vehicle is shattered and part of the front torn off.

Writing on Facebook, the songstress said: “My boyfriend @niallmcnamee was lucky to climb out of this alive and unharmed in the cold dark of night last night.

“Even careful drivers like him are gotten by icy roads. Be careful out there.”

She added her thanks to “passerby Bee who brought him home and total gratitude to the #nhs ambulance service who checked him over and gave us peace of mind.

“How could we live without them?! Literally. Grateful he’s okay.”

Her fans expressed their shock and relief at the news, with one writing: “Someone was watching over him thankfully.”

Another added: “Wow, he was so lucky. Somebody up there was definitely looking out for him, and you as well.

“Hope you get over the shock and thanks for the warning re the roads x.”

Imelda, who lives in the UK, recently revealed how singer-songwriter and actor Niall, has also been on the road with her.

"Niall's on the road with me because he's brilliant, not because he's my fella. He's an absolutely brilliant artist. His songs are phenomenal and it's not just me saying it. He's flying."

The mum-of-one reveals how Niall, who is 19 years her junior, was also her rock when her beloved mother Madge died in 2021. "When my mam died he cancelled every single one of his gigs that had just come up, and I'm very grateful for that," she said.

"Niall is not on the full tour with me because he has his own gigs, but when he is we sing our duet, Don't Let Me Stand on my Own. It's all about mental health and sticking together when you need each other.”