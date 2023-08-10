Imelda May says she ‘sang to the heavens’ for Sinéad O’Connor following star’s funeral

Imelda May has shared a poignant video on Instagram in which she reflects on love and loss after the death of Sinéad O’Connor.

Sinéad’s funeral took place yesterday in Bray with throngs of people following the hearse along the beach front by Bray head.

“It’s been a tough time and didn’t we all send Sinead off beautifully yesterday?” Imelda said.

The Liberties-born vocalist mentioned how she is back in practice for the forthcoming play ‘Mother Of All The Behans’ which kicks off in the Olympia Theatre on August 15.

Imelda's video

“Back in rehearsals,” she said.

But Imelda has the loss of her fellow singer, Sinéad, strongly in her thoughts.

“We gave her loads of love, we sang to the heavens for her all night. I’m throwing myself into this play and art and into love,” she said.

“I hope you all have a great day. I’m so grateful to have so much love in my life, so many great people,” she said.

Imelda spoke about how those closest to her are all rallying around during the tough times in the aftermath of a death.

“My sisters Edel and Maria. My friends Anita and Karen. The women are all gathering around. They’ve been amazing,” she said.

“And my daughter has been the best, I feel so lucky and grateful,” Imelda added.

Mother Of All Behans runs until August 26, which is based on the book by Brendan Behan, adapted and directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan.

The play is described as a ‘fascinating record of the remarkable life’ of Brendan’s inspirational mother, Kathleen.

Imelda previously described the death of O’Connor as being like a “kick in the stomach.”

She spoke previously about her friend on the Pat Kenny Show: “We’d FaceTime each other with a cup of tea in our dressing gowns, and whinge about what we needed to whinge about and laugh about what we needed to laugh about.

“I’ll really miss her and I’ll miss those phone calls. She’s gone from being demonised to sainthood within the matter of a week and none of us are any of those things.”

“We’re all somewhere down the middle, but I am glad that she’s getting the love. I’m glad she got to see it before she was gone, she did get to see the tide turn in her favour,” Imelda added.