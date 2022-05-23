Imelda May deletes tweet in support of friend Johnny Depp after backlash

Imelda May has responded to backlash after she “supported my friend” Johnny Depp online amid his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp and Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, are currently embroiled in a $50m (€47m) defamation trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

He is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Heard responded by countersuing for $100 million, claiming Depp smeared her and branded her a liar, which set the stage for the ongoing trial.

As the court case continues, many of Depp’s friends have spoken out in support of the Hollywood actor, including Irish musician Imelda May.

Sharing a black and white photo of she and sometime musician Depp performing together in a now-deleted tweet, the 47-year-old said: “Johnny is the kindest, coolest, most thoughtful, considerate, respectful, truthful, heartfull humans you could ever know. #johnnydepp”

However, the Dubliner quickly received a flood of backlash from her followers, many of whom were shocked to see her publicly defend someone facing such serious allegations.

Imelda swiftly deleted the original tweet and penned a follow-up message, telling fans that she’s neither “a judge nor jury” before criticising the “viciousness” of the Twittersphere.

Expand Close Imelda May's deleted tweet about Johnny Depp / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Imelda May's deleted tweet about Johnny Depp

She wrote: “I believe in love, truth, safety, respect, kindness and compassion regardless of gender. I’m not a judge nor jury. Supporting one doesn’t always condemn another.

Video of the Day

“Being cruel doesn’t help. Empathy and understanding does. I have no hate just hope. Have a peaceful night.

“I surprise myself with my continuous naivety of the viciousness of Twitter.”

Later, the rocker clarified that she deleted her tweet because she was sick of the bickering it caused between supporters of both Depp and Heard.

“I’ve deleted a tweet in which I supported my friend Johnny,” she began.

“Not because I don’t send him or his ex love but because the thread was filled with so many arguments, pain and anger. Which hurts us all. This case has brought out such strong emotions. I only hope truth and love win.”