Actor Jeremy Renner has sparked relief among fans by giving an update from his hospital bed after the snow-plough accident that left him in a critical condition.

The Hawkeye star shared a picture from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you for all your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote on Instagram.

The post came after officials said Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in the snow-plough accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city’s mayor.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old Avengers star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal. She said she and the Hawkeye actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mt. Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.

Expand Close Jeremy Renner. Photo: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jeremy Renner. Photo: PA

“He is always helping others,” she told the newspaper.

The Washoe County sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway at about 9 a.m. on Sunday before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the area on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said at the time Renner was the “only involved party in the incident” and that the office's major accident investigation team was “looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

Video of the Day

Sheriff Darin Balaam scheduled a news conference “to clarify details regarding" the sheriff's office's response to the accident, the office said in a statement early on Tuesday.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement on Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for The Hurt Locker and The Town. Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.