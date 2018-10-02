Rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll is calling himself the new Gok Wan after he helped actress wife Amy Huberman pick out her outfit for this Friday's Late Late Show.

Rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll is calling himself the new Gok Wan after he helped actress wife Amy Huberman pick out her outfit for this Friday's Late Late Show.

'I'm the new Gok', says BOD after he picks Amy Huberman's outfit for Late Late

The former Ireland captain joked on-air with Ryan Tubridy yesterday that he had swapped the rugby pitch for the fashion world, choosing what Amy would wear when she is interviewed by Tubs later this week.

"I was looking at outfits last night, she is going to look good," said Brian.

When Ryan asked if he had chosen an outfit for Amy, the Leinster star said "absolutely" and compared himself to fashion consultant Gok. Brian was speaking as he joined broadcaster Craig Doyle on Tubridy's radio show to discuss their new film, Shoulder To Shoulder.

The documentary, which will premiere on BT Sport 2 at 10pm on Friday, October 12, explores how the Irish rugby team has brought together players and fans from Ireland and the North and united them on and off the pitch, despite years of opposition, partition and violence.

Brian explores several monumental events in the all-island team's history, including their poignant meeting with England in 1973. The year 1972 had been the bloodiest of The Troubles, and international teams regularly cancelled games against the Irish squad.

When England were set to visit and planned to cancel their clash with Ireland, Lions legend Willie John McBride, a protestant from the North, took matters into his own hands.

He rang his friend David Duckham, the English winger, and implored him to come to Ireland to see the situation for himself, a tactic which paid off.

Brian explained that the nature of the team continuing despite partition was "incredible".

"Without giving too much of the film away, when you hear the likes of Willie John talking about his team-mates down the south, not really understanding what was going on in their day-to-day living, but yet they would come together and train together and it was business as usual," he told Ryan.

Brian also told how the Rose Of Tralee was played for the Irish squad at the first World Cup in 1987, before the advent of Ireland's Call.

"They must have just wanted the ground to swallow them," he said.

Herald