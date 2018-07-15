Style Celebrity News

'I'm so proud of her, it's amazing to watch' - Bernard Brogan and Keira Doyle adjusting to life with twins

New dad Bernard Brogan shared this adorable photo of his sons Twitter/Bernard Brogan
Independent.ie newsdesk

GAA star Bernard Brogan and wife Keira Doyle are due to bring their twin boys home from hospital today.

Keira gave birth to the two boys – named Donagh and Keadán – at The Rotunda Hospital on Tuesday.

Dublin star Bernard (34) has said Keira is a "pro already and is doing a brilliant job with the lads".

Speaking to the Sunday World, he added, "I'm so proud of her, it's amazing to watch.  I have the nappy changing down to a fine art."

Bernard and a heavily pregnant Keira recently. Photo: Instagram
Although they had prepared as best they could before the twins' arrival and he "read ALL the books", Bernard admits he still doesn't know what he's doing.

He added, "I am going through the emoptions right now... it's half excitement, half nervousness.  We are so thrilled."

Bernard Brogan and Keira Doyle on their wedding day. Photo: Colin O’Riordan
Choosing the boys' beautiful names was also not an easy task as they had narrowed it down to a shortlist of ten but wanted to wait to see the boys before they chose the two names.

"Some of the names we liked didn't suit the boys," he revealed.

Bernard shared a photo of himself holding his new babies this week, with the caption, “Never have I felt as blessed. Thank you to my beautiful wife for bringing me so much joy.”

The couple only revealed Keira’s pregnancy about six weeks ago, when she was in her third trimester.

They married in December 2016.

Read more: 'Never have I felt as blessed' - GAA star Bernard Brogan shares adorable picture of newborn twins

Online Editors

