Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has said he’s “dramatically bored” of the discussion around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars.

Smith’s strike of Rock following the comedian’s attempted joke at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense caused consternation and stole the headline at the 94th Academy Awards.

Rock made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s short haircut, which was due to alopecia caused by a medical condition, which prompted Will to walk up to Rock on stage and strike him into the face while the eyes of the world looked on in shock.

While speaking on Good Morning Britain, Radcliffe said: “I saw it. I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it, that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

The actor said he had also been at the receiving end of jokes during award season when Harry Potter was taking the world by storm.

“When you were going on stuff as a kid you were never quite sure whether the joke was with you or you are the butt of the joke,” he said.

“So you just have a moment where you are like, ‘I will just keep smiling and laughing and hopefully this will end soon’.”

Many celebrities have weighed in on the slap heard around the world, with Jim Carrey calling those in attendance “spineless” for applauding Smith when he went back on stage to accept the Best Actor award minutes later.

Smith himself has apologised to Chris Rock, saying he “reacted emotionally” as a joke at his wife’s expense was “too much to bear”. Smith said “violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Pinkett-Smith called for a “season of healing” following the incident, while Chris Rock has not made a public statement on the matter.

Comedians and actors such as Adam Sandler, Wanda Sykes and many others have rallied around Chris Rock following the incident. An Academy Awards committee was due to meet to decide if Smith will be stripped of his first Academy Award.