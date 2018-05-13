'I'm so bloody lucky' - Pippa O'Connor on building her dream home during a housing crisis

Pippa O'Connor said she's very grateful to be building her dream home while Ireland is engulfed in a housing crisis.

The popular lifestyle personality (33) has spent the last number of months keeping her thousands of followers up to date with the renovations on her home in Kildare, from her dreamy walk-in wardrobe to a Hamptons-style kitchen.

She and husband of seven years Brian Ormond bought the €1.3m pile last year and have been adding their own personal touches before they could settle in with their sons Ollie (five) and Louis (two). The couple moved from house to house in Kildare, Meath and Dublin in recent years, but are hoping that they've finally found their permanent address, in a home designed by 'starchitect' Dermot Bannon.

"Listen, we have been in so many houses over the last few years so I know how difficult it can be to find somewhere to rent or buy. I know family and friends in the middle of it at the moment and it's very tough and stressful. There is a lack of houses available and that's why I am so excited. I know it sounds cliché, but I am so bloody lucky," she told RSVP Magazine. "I think people love seeing before and after pictures, I am obsessed with them. I love watching American home makeover shows too."

Pippa has been vocal in the past about her regret at purchasing her first home at such a young age - she and Ormond bought a home in Meath when she was 25. "If I could go back again I would definitely rent instead of buying," she said in 2015.

"If you are young, you are not going to want to stay in the same spot forever. It's a massive financial commitment. If you get fed up, you can't just go somewhere else so easily and move on." Like many other young Irish people, she believed the hype after being encouraged to buy instead of rent as a solid financial investment.

"It was embedded into people's heads: 'If you have money then put it in bricks and mortar'. It was in my head too and I still don't know why. I don't know why we are all obsessed with home ownership. If I was doing it again, I would rent because you can move on, your lifestyle and your tastes change and it isn't nice to be chained to one place.

"Some people who bought are going to have to stay there because they won't be in a position to get out of it."

Brian Ormond and Pippa O'Connor. PIC: Pippa O'Connor/Instagram

Online Editors