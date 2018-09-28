'I'm sceptical... I hope it's not a press stunt' - Katie Price's ex reacts to news she's attending rehab

It was revealed at the weekend the former glamour model is seeking help at The Priory clinic for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and though her estranged husband is doubtful she's making the move for the right reasons, he hopes she can get some help to get her life and career back on track.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'm sceptical, but I think that she has to do it. I don't think she's got a choice.

"She has to do this not just for herself but for her career, for everything.

"If it is true, then good luck to her but if it's not then I'll be disappointed because I do believe that she needs some sort of help and guidance.

"I would like to think it will help her but you know, I don't know. I'd like to think that somebody can get inside of her head and help her."

Katie Price (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 31-year-old former stripper - who is the father of Katie's youngest children, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny - wishes "all the best" for the 'Loose Women' star and admitted he isn't surprised she's seeking professional help.

He said: "Am I surprised? I'm not surprised. Do I think it's real? I'd like to think so.

"But I don't know. I hope it's not a press stunt and I hope she is actually getting help and I wish her all the best."

Kieran split from Katie - who also has Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess from previous relationships - earlier this year and insisted he's not been involved at all with the decision for the 40-year-old beauty to go into rehab.

He said: "I haven't advised her in anything and I think this is something she needs to do herself, it's not really for anybody else.

"Any sort of thing like that, you need to accept that you need help and you need to do it yourself and unless you accept that you need help, then no-one's ever going to change."

