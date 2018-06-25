Say farewell to Joanne McNally, who has revealed she’s moving to London for good later this year.

'I’m not married and I have no kids, so I'm moving to London' - comedian Joanne McNally

The 34-year-old comedian explained that without kids or a marriage keeping her at home, she has decided to try her hand at forging a career abroad.

“I’m doing the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August so that’s the whole month of August I’ll be gone. I’m coming back here for September and then I am moving to London in October. I’m properly going for good,” she said. “I’m not married and I have no kids. I should be using my travel opportunities while I have them.”

Joanne McNally. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

Joanne has been travelling back and forth between Dublin and London for several years, but never made the move over. The former Republic of Telly star reckons she has a better shot of forging a telly career in the UK and has already had bosses from Comedy Central expressing interest in working with her.

“I’m gigging a lot over there and there’s a lot going on. Comedy Central have been on about possibly doing shows with them and there just seems to be movement over there,” she said. Not one to get nervous, Joanne said she is looking forward to the change.

“I love it. Dublin’s home but London is this new exciting place. Londoners have this reputation for being rude, but I find them friendly. I’m always going around London with a suitcase and none of the Tube stations have lifts and people always help me with my case,” she told the Diary. She previously developed scripts for BBC Three on other trips to the UK and has performed several stand-up shows there.

Joanne McNally at TV3's new season launch at The National Concert Hall. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Dubliner got into stand-up comedy after working in public relations for several years. Thinking back to some of her earlier gigs, Joanne told how she has learned how to handle crowds who are not behaving themselves.

“I remember once I was in a club and there was a very rowdy stag party down the back. I didn’t know how to deal with them. I thought the best thing to do would be to give them loads of attention in the beginning so I gave them loads of attention and, of course, that was detrimental.

“Once I gave them oxygen, they took over the whole gig. The only people listening to me was the MC and one woman in the front row. “That was an experience and now, I would never do that again,” she said.

“You have to be like, ‘I’m in control here, not you’. That was a disaster gig. You’re just talking into the air.” Joanne said she hopes to do a TV3 documentary in the meantime.

