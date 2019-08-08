Roz Purcell said she still "feels very young" and is in no rush to wed long-term boyfriend Zach Desmond.

'I'm not going to waste money on a party' - Roz Purcell on the practicalities of buying a house before a wedding

The former Miss Universe Ireland turned cookbook author has been dating the music promoter since 2016 and the couple live together in south Dublin. When asked about any plans to move their relationship to the next level, she said she would prefer to buy a house and put down roots in a more practical sense than a wedding.

"You know what, I'm still 28. Like, I don't know what people think about that age but for me I still feel very young in my head," she told Independent.ie Style.

"I just don't feel any rush. As well, no offence to anyone who wants to get married, but I'd first want to buy a house and stuff like that. I'm not going to waste money on having a party."

Roz Purcell in a collection of photographs with her sometimes social media-shy partner Zach Desmond

Her sister Rebecca threw a surprise wedding earlier this year having told guests - including their family - they would be gathering for an engagement party.

Roz is becoming increasingly popular as she settles into the next phase of her career as a body positive advocate, speaking at length about her personal struggles with disordered eating, especially during her time modelling.

She recently launched her own podcast Bite Back in which she has interviewed a range of guests about their relationships with their body and the influence social media has on self-esteem.

"There's so many podcasts out there, and there's so many accounts out there and I guess when I go on social media and stuff I look for podcasts that really make a difference to me, someone who tells their own personal story. Regardless of what you're going through or not, we all have element where we go through days where we feel shit about ourselves," she said.

"When I started Bite Back, I think I did it more for me. I was at a stage where I'm ready to talk about it, and I'm so happy I'm at that stage. I get so many messages off young girls saying they listen to it and it helped them go and get help."

She added that she "loves" that Instagram creators have chosen to hide the number of 'likes' a user gets on their post, a new tool introduced by the social media company in an attempt to make it a mentally healthier space.

Roz Purcell celebrating the reveal of her limited-edition Vegan Box Burger available exclusively from Flavourville in the Just Eat Retreat at this year’s Electric Picnic. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

"I think some people put up unrealistic images of themselves to feed their own ego. Whereas, I just don't feel like I need to do that anymore," she explains. "I know my self-worth, I don't need validation off strangers to feel ok. I look at my social media platform as a completely different thing to what I did a few years ago. It's made things so much easier for me.

"I actually went for dinner with the head of Instagram and he said he was going to bring it into Ireland because they were testing it elsewhere at the time. Obviously a lot of influencers are really against it because their whole thing is their engagement and their numbers, but I think it's a fantastic idea. Basing your self-worth off a number on a scale is turning into basing your self-worth of the number on social media," she added.

The Natural Born Feeder author is planning on hitting Electric Picnic this year, where she plans to debut her new Vegan chickpea burger made in collaboration with Box Burger. The meat-free snack will be available for €9.50 at the Just Eat Retreat on the festival grounds.

Online Editors