Style Celebrity News

Saturday 10 November 2018

'I'm not divorced from Andrew - I'm divorced to him' - Sarah Ferguson gives her first full interview for 20 years

(L-R) Princess Eugenie Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson,the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice Ferguson attend the premiere of
(L-R) Princess Eugenie Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson,the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice Ferguson attend the premiere of "Young Victoria" at the Roy Thompson Hall as part of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images)
(L-R) Princess Eugenie Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson,the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice Ferguson attend the premiere of "Young Victoria" at the Roy Thompson Hall as part of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie with her mum Sarah Ferguson, dad Prince Andrew and sister Beatrice
Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Princess Beatrice at Ascot
Beatrice Princess of York (L) and Sarah Ferguson (R), Duchess of York, attends the British Heart Foundation's 'The Beating Hearts Ball' at The Guildhall on February 20, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Bang Showbiz

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are "the happiest divorced couple in the world".

The pair - who have daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice together - ended their marriage in 1996 but continue to share a home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and Sarah, 59, revealed they are happier than ever.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "We're the happiest divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other. We

both say it. We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.

"[Our wedding on] July 23, 1986 was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country."

When asked if they would consider remarriage, she answered: "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are."

On October 12, their daughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor and Sarah admitted she found the whole occasion extremely emotional.

She said: "I always went to weddings and thought: 'Why is the mother-of-the-bride crying?' But I completely understand why now. It's because it's so amazing to think your daughter is now grown up, leaving home and starting her own life."

She also revealed she was missing her close friend and former sister-in-law, the late Princess Diana on the day.

She said: "I thought of absent friends and family; of Diana — but she's with me all the time. What I miss most is her tinkling laughter.

"Diana was my best friend and the funniest person I knew. She had such timing and wit. It was a total joy to be with her because we just laughed and enjoyed life so much, and I know she would have loved the wedding."

Online Editors

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section