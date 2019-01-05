'I'm not buying that she made Kate cry' - Thomas Markle defends Meghan against 'Duchess Difficult' label

Meghan Markle's father has given yet another interview about his daughter, this time defending her against accusations of being difficult.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of reducing her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to tears over Kate's daughter Charlotte's bridesmaid dress for Meghan and Harry's wedding.

However, while US weekly reports that the women put their differences aside at Sandringham over Christmas, much to the Queen's relief, reports that Meghan is being 'difficult' with staff persist in the press.

Thomas Markle (74), who lives in Mexico, has not had any contact with his daughter since her wedding to Prince Harry in May, but has given several interviews imploring her to get in touch and heal their rift.

TOGETHER: Duchesses Meghan and Kate attend church at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Photo: Joe Gidden/PA

His latest interview, with The Sun, sees him defending his 36-year-old daughter against the criticism of his daughter, which he said makes him feel "very upset".

"I'm not buying that she made Kate cry," he reportedly told the publication. "First off, I think Kate is a stronger woman than that. I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is.

Thomas Markle. Picture: Reuters

"Kate's the hero mother. I can't see her being that weak. No woman is who pops out a kid then walks out of hospital on the same day.

"I don't think she's afraid of anyone. And I don't believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form."

Meghan's father again conveyed his sense of injustice at being cut out of her life, but said he will continue to talk, adding, "I'll probably get louder".

The interview comes just weeks after an interview with Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid on Good Morning Britain in which he said his daughter Meghan could be "very controlling" but has "never been rude to anyone".

He said he had been "ghosted" by Meghan and implored her to make contact.

"I'm very disappointed by it. I'm not sure why it's happening and I'm waiting, I'm reaching out. I've been trying to reach out for several weeks," he said.

Morgan suggested that Markle giving interviews about his relationship with Meghan may make her feel like she cannot trust him. However, Markle said that he had only given five interviews at that point.

Online Editors