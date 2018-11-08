'I'm not as evolved in the romantic area' - Cheryl has sworn off dating after Liam Payne split

Cheryl has revealed she has no intention of dating anyone again, describing it as "the end".

Cheryl has revealed she has no intention of dating anyone again, describing it as "the end".

The 'Love Made Me Do It' singer - who was previously married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini - has been single since splitting from Liam Payne in the summer and insisted she has reached the "end" of her romantic endeavours.

"I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved. That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end. It's the end. I'm good," she told Jessie Ware on the Table Manners podcast.

And the 35-year-old star insisted her and Liam's son Bear, 19 months, is the only man she needs. "I've got the man in my life now," she said.

Cheryl walks the runway during Le Defile L'Oreal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty For L'Oreal Paris)

The former Girls Aloud singer is returning to the music for the first time since she became a parent and she admitted it's taken a lot of "adjusting" as she "refused" any help with the tot until recently.

"I have to work on the juggling. It's a lot of adjusting. I refused to get help with him until he was 16 months old. It didn't feel natural for me. I've had a luxury, to have the time, to have a year out with my son," she explained.

Read more: Cheryl used to love being an A-list celebrity - what happened?

"I needed [the break] for my sanity. I honestly didn't know how much I needed it until I did it. I'd just had enough. I wasn't inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it's like, what is the point? I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this? I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life."

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards in February this year (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl said she knows she can always rely on Bear's grandparents to help her out but wishes her mother Joan would move in with them full-time, as she previously lived with her when she was married to Cole and when her baby was first born.

"I would like my mam to live with me but she doesn't like London," she said. If there's anything I need outside the hours of 9-6, I call my mam who comes down from Newcastle and say I need her for two nights. Or Liam's parents are good."

Though the 'Only Human' hitmaker is busy with her career, she's still found the time to get ahead with her Christmas shopping.

She told 'Capital Breakfast': "I have done all the baby's Christmas shopping, that's done and in the bag."

Cheryl and her mother Joan Callaghan in London in 2003

Online Editors