'I'm not a Disney mascot, I'm a person' - Miley Cyrus speaks candidly on shedding her child star image

The 26-year-old singer and actress spent much of her childhood playing a version of herself named Miley Stewart and her blonde popstar alter-ego Hannah Montana in the eponymously titled Disney Channel show, which also spawned albums, tours, and a movie entitled 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'.

Miley hung up her blonde wig in 2011, and has now said the character - whom she began playing in 2006, when she was just 13 - became "weird" for her after she lost her virginity, because she felt as though she was "crushing" the dreams of her young fans.

She said: "I [wanted to stop being Hannah Montana] once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can't put the f***ing wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like ... I was grown up.

Miley Cyrus performing on the fifth day of the Glastonbury Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

"One time I went backstage at Disneyland, and Peter Pan was smoking a cigarette. And I was like, 'That's me. That's the kind of dreams I'm crushing.' That's how everyone felt with the bong video, but I'm not a Disney mascot. I'm a person."

And although she's no longer a Disney star, the 'Malibu' hitmaker is still proud of her past on the channel.

She added: "It's pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That s**t makes me happy."

Miley is also pleased that she's now in a place where her career brings her "the respect" that she wants.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: "[I get] the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, 'Okay, she gets her t*ts out.' But they also think, 'But she's got a f***ing sick voice,' and that's all I care about."

Cyrus, who wed long-term love Liam Hemsworth last year, said she thinks some are still confused by her "modern" marriage because she identifies as queer.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married last year (PA)

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it ... I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women..."

She said: "I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Online Editors