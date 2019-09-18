As Marty Morrissey took to the National Dairy Council stage at the National Ploughing Championships stage for 'Grá Island', a tumultuous roar could be heard across the grounds in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

'I'm not a celebrity, not at all' - Marty Morrissey on why he keeps his personal life private

You could be excused for assuming that the uproar was solely for his co-host, Love Island's Greg O'Shea.

However, when a large group of teenage girls were asked if they were excited to see the newly-single O'Shea they were quick to set things straight.

"No, we're here to see Marty!" they said.

Liz Kidney, Marty Morrissey in 2010

But when you talk to the the GAA presenter there's a sense he's not quite sure what all the fuss is about. After spending half and hour posing for selfies with fans the Clareman told Independent.ie: "I wouldn't consider myself a celebrity, not at all."

"No, the noise was for Greg. Greg has to take full credit. I wouldn't consider myself a celebrity, not at all. I'm from a small village in West Clare. Not at all.

"I do enjoy meeting people and I've been very lucky to be in the career I am in, with the colleagues I have. But the reaction here today was phenomenal."

Despite the fact that Morrissey must be one of Ireland's most well-known public figures, he's still managed to keep his private life under wraps.

Morrissey was born in Cork but raised in New York where his parents moved for work in the 1950s before moving to Co Clare. He then returned to the banks of the Lee where he studied medicine but flirted with science and arts before becoming a teacher.

The 60-year-old has been in a relationship with his partner, Cork woman Liz Kidney, for nearly 25 years.

After that, Morrissey is coy about his private life. The former 'Most Stylish Man' in Ireland said that keeping his personal life separate from his public life is difficult, but it helps to give him a good life balance.

"I think my private life is private," he said.

"Not that there's anything major going on. I love what I do. It's great that people like what I do. Thanks be to God.

"But likewise, what I do privately is private. I've always separated the two. I've always enjoyed my own privacy that way.

"My private life hasn't benefited really from separating them though," he said with a laugh.

"You can be out for dinner and people come up and want a selfie or a chat. They're very nice. Do you know what, isn't that a great gift - that people want to do that? Because if they thought you were a jerk, they wouldn’t go near you.

"I'm a people person, so it's good. It's just about a life balance."

Online Editors