Model and former Fade Street star Emily MacKeogh has paid an emotional tribute to her fiancé who died suddenly in Dubai at the weekend.

'I'm never going to stop loving you' - Emily MacKeogh pays emotional tribute to fiancé Killian Roche who died suddenly in Dubai

Killian Roche collapsed at a hotel in the Gulf city on Saturday. It is understood he fell ill in the lobby and later died.

Emily (32) took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of happy images of her with her fiancé, alongside the tribute.

"You made me the happiest I’ve ever been, every second of every day," she wrote. "You were the better half of my whole, my best friend, my rock, the most intelligent, handsome, funny and loving person I have ever met! I’m never going to stop loving you and I want everyone to know just how amazing you were."

Killian proposed to Emily just two months ago while they were enjoying a city break together in Zurich.

He died only days after the couple had moved to the United Arab Emirates to start a new life together.

️In her tribute, Emily added, "We kept it quite but we moved to Dubai to start our new life together over the weekend and you were taken just a few hours after landing. We are still trying to get you home and get answers.

"Our immediate families have flown from all over the world to be here, thank you for all your messages of support.

"Killian was about to start his new role on Monday as Head of Digital for Wavemaker for the Middle East and North Africa. Proud doesn’t even begin to describe.️ He was so loved by all of us and always will be."

The Instagram post is the first shared by Emily since her engagement announcement in which the happy coupled posed together to show off her ring.

"My best friend asked me to marry him tonight and I said YES!" she wrote on the post in February.

Killian announced the news on his Facebook page with a photo of the couple kissing, saying: “Today Emily MacKeogh made me the happiest I’ve ever been.

“Thank you so much and I’m so happy that you said yes.”

Emily shot to fame when she was added to the cast of RTE reality show Fade Street in its second season alongside Roz Purcell.

She continued to model after the show wrapped and went on to set up her own jewellery businesses, Roxluna and Crystal and Co.

Online Editors