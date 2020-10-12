'I'm most trolled person in the world, it's almost unsurvivable' - Meghan Markle

MEGHAN Markle has claimed she is the "most trolled person in the world", saying the effect on her health is "almost unsurvivable".

While being interviewed by American teenagers for a podcast, she said it was "so damaging" to mental and emotional health for anyone to have people "saying things about you that aren't true".

She said the trolling she suffered was "so big you can't even think of what that feels like".

Claiming she could "speak personally" about the effects of being trolled last year, she also gave an insight into her interview in South Africa with ITV's Tom Bradby, in which she tearfully said "not many people have asked if I'm OK".

Saying she was "exhausted" and breastfeeding her son Archie at the time, she insisted she had no idea her comment would "resonate" with people.

"I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, because there was no presentation," she said.

"It was just, here's where I am, I'm a mom with a four-and-a-half-month-old baby and we're tired."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were interviewed on US podcast Teenager Therapy in honour of World Mental Health Day, speaking about the power of talking openly about feelings.

Meghan revealed she used "journalling" as a "powerful" tool to gain perspective on her life and problems, while Harry confirmed his dedication to daily meditation.

Speaking of the reliance on digital devices during lockdown, she said: "I can speak personally. I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.

"Now, for eight months of that, I wasn't even visible, I was on maternity leave, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable.

"That's so big you can't even think of what that feels like.

"I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Herald