‘I’m loving it here… everyone is so kind’ – Florence Pugh on her trip to Ireland so far

First picture of Florence Pugh from the new Netflix film The Wonder, which has started shooting in Dublin and Wicklow.

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh says she is “loving it here” in Ireland as she films her upcoming movie The Wonder in Co Wicklow.

The Black Widow star has been in Ireland for two weeks and she will star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue's 2016 novel.

Posting on her Instagram story, Pugh thanked the people of Ireland for their generosity, saying: “I can’t tell you how gorgeous everyone is, every single person I interact with is lovely and so helpful.

“Everyone is so kind and ready to just have a good time with you. So, thank you Ireland for being so generous and welcoming,” she said.

The Oscar nominated actress said her dog Billy is also enjoying life in Ireland.

The star showed her followers how to cook a stuffed pepper dinner and shared a tip on how not to tear up while dicing onions, she placed a wooden spoon in her mouth to finish the preparation for her dinner.

She shared a snap of herself enjoying a pint of Guinness, she said: “Happy Friday lads, (DELICIOUS GUINNESS.. And thank you both @madelinemulqueen and @jack_reynor) #ilooklikegollum”

Pugh will star in The Wonder alongside Irish stars Elaine Cassidy and Niamh Algar.

The A-lister is an Oscar-nominated actress for her role as Amy March in Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan.

The actress previously shared a picture of the Hollywood sign in Co Wicklow and praised Guinness, she said: “Less traffic, greener hills, great Guinness. A different kind of Hollywood..”

The first look of Pugh in The Wonder was shared on social media last week. She also shared the picture taken by photographer Christopher Barr and on her Instagram account she said: “First look at ‘The Wonder’. We’ve been traipsing around the Irish hills for the last week and it’s truly been a magnificent start to a beautiful and exciting film.”

“What a story to get our teeth stuck into, what a crew to be working alongside and a fantastic director Sebastian Lelio to be leading us! This will be fun,” she said.

Pugh received praise for her leading role in the independent drama Lady Macbeth in 2016. More recently she starred in the horror movie Midsommar in 2019 and in the blockbuster Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson which was released this year.