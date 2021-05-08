Vogue Williams pictured with her husband Spencer Matthews and their kids Theodore and Gigi

Vogue Williams has told how she plans to try for another baby later this year.

The Dubliner, married to businessman and TV star Spencer Matthews, said she intends to add to their young family. The couple are parents to toddler Theodore and baby Gigi.

Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with comedian Joanne McNally, Vogue said she hopes to have another child - and joked to her friend that they should go on holidays first.

“I’m gonna try and get pregnant after this summer, I’m putting it out there, so we have to go to Ibiza,” she told McNally, who replied: “F*** sake, I’m not ready for you to be pregnant again!”

“I’ll do it for the winter! I’m gonna enjoy the summer, we’ll do it for the winter,” said Vogue.

The couple’s son Theodore is now two, while daughter Gigi will turn one in July.

Last month, Vogue revealed that she wanted to have another baby “quite soon” and said that she and her husband wanted at least three and possibly four children.

“Our family is amazing the way it is, but I would love more children. Hopefully that works out for us,” she said at the time.

“The plan is definitely to have more kids. People think I’m mad when I say that, but the dream would be to have four kids. There’s some days where we think we can have five, then we don’t have a good night’s sleep and realise five is too much.”

The star has said she always wanted to have children, but added that she initially found motherhood really “full on” before she got used to it.

“You don’t realise how full-on it is until you become a mum. You realise when you have kids how much your own mother did for you which you may have never thought about before. It’s really full-on, but I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

She and Matthews met while filming reality show The Jump and married in 2018.

