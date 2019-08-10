'I'm crap at my phone' - Jameela Jamil says she missed Meghan Markle's call three times for Vogue cover

Jameela Jamil missed three phone calls from Meghan Markle because she was cautious of answering a call from a blocked number.

The ‘Good Place’ star spoke with Britain's Duchess of Sussex as part of the September issue of British Vogue magazine which Meghan guest edited, but has admitted the royal had to call her three times before she answered, because she doesn’t usually answer the phone when the caller’s number is blocked.

Jameela explained: “She phoned me herself on my mobile phone, and I missed the call three times. They must have thought I was playing it cool, but I’m just crap at my phone.

“It was a block number so I tend to not pick up a phone number I don’t know. But I didn’t presume it was going to be the royal family on the bloody phone, did I.”

The cover of British Vogue's September issue, entitled "Forces for Change". Photo: AFP/Getty

The 33-year-old actress ran into another road block during her chat with Meghan too, as she revealed the royal’s husband Prince Harry actually interrupted their phone call at one point.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, she added: “Then at one point the Duke, Harry, walked in during the phone call, and he said hello, and it was all very surreal. They are very kind, smart, funny people.”

Meanwhile, Jameela previously gushed over the former ‘Suits’ star - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Harry last year - when she described her as "warm, kind and actually very LOLs”.

She said: "I had never met her before but we chatted very openly.

"She told me how important gender equality was to her.

"She said she loved 'The Good Place'. I then felt immediately embarrassed that she had seen me joke about her on the show.”

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the field prior to the start of the first of a two-game series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on June 29, 2019

