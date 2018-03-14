Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson had some choice words for ex-boyfriend Spencer Matthews on his engagement to Irish tv presenter Vogue Williams.

'I'm bloody glad I dodged that bullet' - Spencer Matthews' ex Louise Thompson on his engagement to Vogue Williams

Thompson dated the reformed lothario for several months in 2013 and their tumultuous relationship was a key storyline in the early days of MIC and while she's loved-up with personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Libbey for the last two years, she was asked about her thoughts on her ex's pending nuptials.

"I'm bloody glad I dodged that bullet," she told heat magazine. "I honestly thought he would never settle down. It's nice that anyone can change.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

"Although, I find it so odd that he proposed at The Lion King! That would be my worst nightmare." Matthews popped the question after a stage performance of The Lion King in London and issued a picture of them posing with the cast via press release the next day to media outlets in the UK and Ireland.

Thompson said she's warned her other half not to make such a public fuss when he pops the question, adding: "I'm trying to stop getting worked up about this engagement." "Although, I'm a control freak, so he already knows not to [propose] in front of any people and a million miles away from TV cameras."

Louise Thompson and Spencer Matthews attends the launch of Pocket London at Whisky Mist on October 24, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Interestingly, she said her ex "wants be to be a godparent" when he has children, adding, "Spencer has always been so friendly". Last year, Louise, who is promoting the new season of the E4 reality show, said she doubted he would ever "be faithful to one woman" due to his past infidelities, which were well documented on Made in Chelsea.

"He will hate me for saying that but I used to know him so well, so I think I'm entitled," she told new! magazine.

During their romance, he was unfaithful to her and told her: "It's f***ing hard to respect you when you allow me to cheat on you."

