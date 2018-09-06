Eight years, three children and countless sleepless nights later, Mairead Ronan says she has a lot to be thankful for.

Eight years, three children and countless sleepless nights later, Mairead Ronan says she has a lot to be thankful for.

'I'm always glad I gave him the right number' - Mairead Ronan pays tribute to husband Louis on anniversary

The former Today FM broadcaster (38) paid tribute to her husband, businessman Louis Ronan, on the date of the eighth anniversary of their first meeting.

"8 years ago today, this fella asked me for my number ..I’m always glad I gave him the right one," she wrote on Instagram. "Photo was taken 3 years ago as we sipped drinks on a Tuesday night! Not so smug now. #3kids #exhausted #family #anniversary"

The couple, who wed in 2015, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Bonnie after their daughter Eliza was born in 2016. Mairead has an 11-year-old son Dara from her first marriage.

Mairead previously said her eldest is devoted to his youngest sisters, gushing: "He is such a good kid. My dad used to say you could rear him on a mountain - he just rows in with everything. And, he loves Eliza.

"Just yesterday I was calling him to put his shoes on. I got so frustrated I went looking for him, only to find him lying on the bed with her, cooing."

Mairead Ronan's three children: Dara, Eliza and Bonnie

Online Editors