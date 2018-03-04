I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Iain Lee is getting divorced.

I'm a Celeb star Iain Lee 'getting divorced' and 'craving' drugs after being clean and sober 13 years

The 44-year-old presenter - who has previously battled drug addiction - admitted he has felt "all over the place" since his stint in the jungle and he's now moved out of the home he shared with spouse Helena and their two sons following the breakdown of his marriage.

He said: "It's miserable and I feel weird after Australia. My head's all over the place. "My marriage has ended. I'm getting divorced."

And Iain candidly admitted he's been worried about falling back into addiction as, despite being sober for well over a decade, he's been "craving and obsessing" about drugs. Speaking on his talkRADIO show, he said: "I've been thinking a lot today about taking drugs.

"I wanted to take drugs quite a lot. I've really been craving and obsessing about drugs. "I thought I'd share that I've been 13 years clean and sober and kinda came off the rails a little bit. I'm sharing it in the spirit of honesty.

"Because there will almost definitely be people at home with half a bottle of wine or a couple of lines left of coke or a few more rocks left. "You know what, it's all right if you've fallen off the wagon. It's all right if you're obsessing about stuff that's not healthy for you."

Iain's comments came a few weeks after he admitted he was having therapy, in part because of the "profound effect" his time on 'I'm A Celebrity...' had had on him.

He said: "I saw my psychiatrist today, because ITV are paying for three sessions with my psychiatrist.

"I'm with this psychiatrist because I want to come off my antidepressants, because there was a minor relapse a few weeks ago with stuff going on. "I said the jungle was weird and had a profound effect on me.

"I said the best way I can describe it.. after I took LSD for the first time, and I've only done it a handful of times, for the next year at least I saw and perceived everything differently."

