I'll know more about Kim and Kanye's baby than I do about myself

There's an abundance of trend predictions for 2019 floating about this week; from the foods we'll eat and the clothes we'll wear, to the rising stars of screen and stage who'll capture our attention. So, we know that 'living coral' will colour our year, that sustainable fashion is due to 'have a moment' and that sour is the new sweet. What hasn't gotten a mention, however, is the hottest trend among celebrities: procreation.

Amid the rush of couples getting engaged (congrats to Heidi Klum, Aoife Walsh and Oliver Callan) and even married (best wishes to Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus) over the festive period came a slew of baby announcements. Ricky Martin and his husband welcomed a baby girl, Billie Piper also had a new daughter, chef Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana shared the news that they're expecting, as did footballer Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy. Also expecting baby no. 4 - cue mass excitement on the internet - are Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. It was revealed to much fanfare this week that the pair are due to have a baby via surrogate in 2019. Their two elder children, daughter North (5) and son Saint (3), were born after traditional pregnancies. However, Kim experienced medical difficulties during her son's birth and said that doctors advised her it was unsafe to become pregnant again. And so, last January, daughter Chicago was born to a surrogate. Although the couple themselves have yet to officially comment, the US media is reporting that they decided it was time to use their one remaining embryo and are due a son in May.

Without wanting to sound crass, the impending baby West is now the second most famous foetus on the planet - after baby Sussex who is due to arrive this spring. (And who among us isn't just the tiniest bit intrigued to see what mixing the gene pool of ginger Prince Harry and doe-eyed Meghan Markle will produce?) By summer, we'll know everything about the latest uniquely-monikered addition to the Kardashian-West brood: the day, time and manner of their birth, their eating and sleeping habits, how they were received by their siblings, their celebrity playmates, their preferred fashion designer, their Instagram handle. In short, I'll know more about this baby than I do about myself. I really must ask my mum what day of week I was born on…

Is it right to turn babies into celebrities? To splash photos and videos of them across the internet? To make them part of a brand and use them to sell products? Aside from the obvious issues of consent when it comes to social media - and reality TV in the case of baby West - what psychological issues are we creating by putting infants in the spotlight from the moment they're born, and even before that?

To be fair to Kim Kardashian, from a distance she seems to be a good mother with a genuine interest in family. And she's not the one who is giving serious fashion critiques about her children, or creating parody Twitter accounts in their names. But, at the same time, the Kardashians have turned family into a business in a way that no other celebs - with, perhaps, the exception of the Beckhams - have managed to do.

Motherhood is an integral part of brand Kardashian, pregnancy rumours are another way of keeping them in the spotlight, birthing plans a "journey" that their fans can join them on, and the next generation an assurance that their reign will endure. After all, when your major talent is facial contouring, you've no great novels or albums or films to leave behind. Instead, your legacy is the children who have been groomed for stardom since birth, and maybe even a kids' clothing line (Kim and Kanye's TheKidsSupply was launched in 2017 based on the clothes they'd been making for their own kids - $22 jacquard choker for a toddler anyone?)

It's no surprise, then, that already stories have surfaced saying that Kim's baby news has already "heavily influenced her sisters' pregnancy plans". Although Khloe and Kylie both had babies themselves last year, E! News is reporting that some of the double Ks are thinking about going again since they all loved having newborns at the same time.

So, while the Kardashians are busy keeping up with each other, and the rest of Celebland continues to follow their lead, the cult of the celebrity baby looks set to endure. The only question now is which one of them will manage to nab baby Sussex as a spouse in the future?

