‘I’ll be back’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with Terminator catchphrase

Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Terminator quote in the Auschwitz guestbook after visiting the concentration camp.

The Austrian actor went to the camp with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, who recently awarded him with the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred.

In September, Schwarzenegger, 75, vowed to help the organisation “terminate hate”, saying of the honour: “I am witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis. I saw firsthand how this hatred spun out of control and I share these painful memories with the world in the hopes of preventing future tragedies and educating soldiers about personal responsibility.

“I stand with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and their mission of education to ensure NEVER AGAIN.”

On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger visited the camp in Poland, with the museum’s official Twitter account sharing his guestbook inscription on Twitter.

However, the actor’s fans were surprised to see that he had opted to write “I’ll be back”, his famous catchphrase from The Terminator franchise.

While many agreed that Schwarzenegger’s intentions were good, it was agreed that he could have written something more sensitive.

”I’m glad he visited and wrote in the book but I had to think twice about the message,” one person wrote, adding: “I’m sure he meant it in the nicest possible way and having been there I know its hard to find the right words but I’m not sure these were the best.”

“Not sure the tone of that was entirely suitable,” another wrote, with additional Twitter users calling it “tacky” and “flippant”.

The Auschwitz museum’s official Twitter page stepped in to defend Schwarzenegger, and attempted to clarify the meaning behind his decision.

“This visit was planned to be relatively short. The inscription was meant to be a promise to return for another and more in-depth visit,” they wrote.

The Independent has contacted Schwarzenegger for comment.