'If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant president she has no excuse not to meet me', says Meghan Markle's father Thomas

The 73-year-old retired lighting director has once again taken to the media to express his feelings about his daughter's new in-laws and somehow saw picking a fight with Queen Elizabeth as the way in. Thomas believes he's been placed in the "penalty box" since his controversial Good Morning Britain interview last week in which he spoke at length about his private conversations with Meghan and her new husband Prince Harry, her desire to have children and Brexit.

He told TMZ, his preferred outlet of choice, that he hasn't heard from anyone in Kensington Palace since the bombshell sit-down, including Meghan. Sources said at the time that she was "devastated" and "blindsided" by the interview. But he believes that shouldn't stop his proposed trip to the UK to get to know the in-laws, because the British monarch is meeting US president Donald Trump when he visits London next month.

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad," he told the site. Last week, a royal insider said her father's insistence at conducting media interviews is adding unnecessary stress as the former actress struggles to cope with her new, very public life, since her May 19 wedding.

"She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her," a source told Yahoo News. "Given the media circus surrounding her father’s actions before the wedding, Meghan had hoped he would have learned his lesson. She is devastated over this."

Group shot: The family snap with Meghan centre stage. Photo: Getty Images

In the GMB interview, Markle Sr told host Piers Morgan that he cried at seeing his daughter walk up the aisle at St George's Chapel last month and said his daughter has always wanted children. "She’s wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon," he said.

"As long as they’re happy and they have a great life and have some beautiful children and do good things in the world, I can’t ask for more."

It was reported that Meghan and Harry were planning on visiting him in Mexico later this year, but Thomas has said he is looking forward to coming to London and hopes to meet members of the British royal family, although no such trip has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday

"I look forward to coming to London to meet them soon. I'd love to. I'm on the mend and feeling much better and doctors are making me lose weight and take better care of myself. I'll be ready to go," he said. He skipped her wedding days before after suffering a heart attack. Prior to that, it was revealed he set up pictures with paparazzi in a bid to 'improve' his public image.

Online Editors