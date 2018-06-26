Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 26 June 2018

'If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant president she has no excuse not to meet me', says Meghan Markle's father Thomas

The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday. Photo: Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters
The Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth attend the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Runcorn, Cheshire, yesterday. Photo: Jim Clarke/Pool via Reuters
Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and his wife Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) talk with the Queen's Bloodstock and Racing Advisor, John Warren on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 19, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after presenting the trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes race on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 19, 2018
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to carry out engagements in Cheshire
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex she leaves Chester Town Hall on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Genfell Tower fire during their visit to Chester, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to carry out engagements in Cheshire
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit Storyhouse Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Sr seems hellbent on getting an invite to meet Britain's royal family.

The 73-year-old retired lighting director has once again taken to the media to express his feelings about his daughter's new in-laws and somehow saw picking a fight with Queen Elizabeth as the way in. Thomas believes he's been placed in the "penalty box" since his controversial Good Morning Britain interview last week in which he spoke at length about his private conversations with Meghan and her new husband Prince Harry, her desire to have children and Brexit.

He told TMZ, his preferred outlet of choice, that he hasn't heard from anyone in Kensington Palace since the bombshell sit-down, including Meghan. Sources said at the time that she was "devastated" and "blindsided" by the interview.

But he believes that shouldn't stop his proposed trip to the UK to get to know the in-laws, because the British monarch is meeting US president Donald Trump when he visits London next month.

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters
Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad," he told the site.

Last week, a royal insider said her father's insistence at conducting media interviews is adding unnecessary stress as the former actress struggles to cope with her new, very public life, since her May 19 wedding.

"She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her," a source told Yahoo News.

"Given the media circus surrounding her father’s actions before the wedding, Meghan had hoped he would have learned his lesson. She is devastated over this."

Group shot: The family snap with Meghan centre stage. Photo: Getty Images
Group shot: The family snap with Meghan centre stage. Photo: Getty Images

In the GMB interview, Markle Sr told host Piers Morgan that he cried at seeing his daughter walk up the aisle at St George's Chapel last month and said his daughter has always wanted children.

"She’s wanted children for a long time and when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there’s got to be a child in the making, somewhere soon," he said.

"As long as they’re happy and they have a great life and have some beautiful children and do good things in the world, I can’t ask for more."

It was reported that Meghan and Harry were planning on visiting him in Mexico later this year, but Thomas has said he is looking forward to coming to London and hopes to meet members of the British royal family, although no such trip has been announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Horse Guards Parade, central London, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday

"I look forward to coming to London to meet them soon. I'd love to. I'm on the mend and feeling much better and doctors are making me lose weight and take better care of myself. I'll be ready to go," he said.

He skipped her wedding days before after suffering a heart attack. Prior to that, it was revealed he set up pictures with paparazzi in a bid to 'improve' his public image.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section