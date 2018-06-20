Victoria Beckham has praised her husband of 18 years for his support and encouragement both personally and professionally.

Victoria Beckham has praised her husband of 18 years for his support and encouragement both personally and professionally.

'If it wasn’t for him supporting me, it would be very difficult' - Victoria Beckham praises husband David

Earlier this month, the couple were plagued by divorce rumours earlier this month which they dismissed as "embarrassing and laughable" and found it "bizarre" that the reports gathered steam seemingly out of nowhere. In the days after, both shared pictures of their family, which is typical of their social media activity but became newsworthy given their emphatic denials about an impending split.

During an appearance at the Forbes Women's Summit, she spoke about how her husband has always pushed her to pursue her dreams and how she balances a busy house with four children and a thriving fashion empire. "Like most women, I beat myself up. I’m trying most importantly to be the best mum that I can. But I’m also trying to be the best wife and the best professional," she said, according to WWD.

"It is a juggling act and it’s not easy. Looking around, there are plenty of women who are in the same position as me. I’m trying and it’s hard. I have to remind myself, when I come home, ‘Put the phone down. It’s OK to not answer e-mails until the morning. Spend quality time with your children and David.’ "It’s really about getting that balance and just constantly checking in with yourself."

She wasn't asked directly about her marriage, but took the opportunity to name-check her other half for being her "in everything we do at home with the children", admitting she couldn't give as much of her time and effort to her business without his help. "I’m so lucky that I have the support of an incredible husband. He has always encouraged me to follow my dreams and passion. If it wasn’t for him supporting me, at home as well, it would be very difficult," she said.

Victoria Beckham shared this family photo on Instagram

"We really are equal in everything we do at home with the children. He makes it possible. He’s at home making the school run, cooking the dinner, doing the homework with the kids. He’s the most fantastic husband and dad. When I’m home, I do that as well. It’s about being partners." Beckham, who rarely gives such revealing interviews, also touched on the #MeToo movement and saying she is "still banging on that drum" of girl power since her Spice Girls days.

"I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don’t think any of us want to stop. It’s a very important time for women right now," she explained.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were also in attendance. Photo: Getty Images

Online Editors