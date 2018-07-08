Irish model and DJ Vogue Williams has hit out at critics who have told her not to wear crop tops during her pregnancy.

'If I want to wear a Borat swimsuit, I will' - Vogue Williams hits out at critics and embraces 'preggo tum'

The model, who regularly speaks about body confidence, said on Instagram that she loves her “preggo tum”.

Williams, who married Spencer Matthews recently in Scotland, is seven months pregnant with their first baby.

“I always wondered how my wardrobe would change when pregnant," she said.

"One thing I won’t change is crop tops while training. I find it comfortable and I don’t have a t-shirt leaving half my bump out all the time.”

“I’ve embraced the preggo tum, I love it in fact. I haven’t been told what to wear since the age of seven until just recently.”

“To those who have a problem seeing a bump on display, get in the sea! If I feel like I want to wear a Borat swimsuit I will, the crop tops are staying.”

Vogue (32) and Spencer were married in a secret ceremony in Scotland, at the Matthews family-owned Glen Affric Estate.

Their baby is due in September.

Online Editors