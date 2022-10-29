| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘If he’d played rugby for Ireland, Dad would have been a has-been in Limerick by his early 30s’ – part 2 as Richard Harris’ sons speak about father’s legacy

On the 20th anniversary of Richard Harris’s death, his three sons – Jared, Damian and Jamie – talk about their memories of their father and his legacy in part two of their interview with Barry Egan, as Adrian Sibley’s new documentary, The Ghost of Richard Harris is prepared to be released on Sky

Richard Harris with his first wife Elizabeth (neé Rees-Williams) and their three boys Expand
Richard Harris Expand
Richard Harris and his young family Expand
Richard Harris and his sons Damien, Jamie and Jared Expand
Richard Harris leads his children around on a horse and cart Expand
Richard Harris and his young family Expand

Close

Richard Harris with his first wife Elizabeth (neé Rees-Williams) and their three boys

Richard Harris with his first wife Elizabeth (neé Rees-Williams) and their three boys

Richard Harris

Richard Harris

Richard Harris and his young family

Richard Harris and his young family

Richard Harris and his sons Damien, Jamie and Jared

Richard Harris and his sons Damien, Jamie and Jared

Richard Harris leads his children around on a horse and cart

Richard Harris leads his children around on a horse and cart

Richard Harris and his young family

Richard Harris and his young family

/

Richard Harris with his first wife Elizabeth (neé Rees-Williams) and their three boys

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Richard Harris died on October 25, 2002. He never expected to die. His oldest son Damian remembers a conversation with him that illustrates that.

He was making plans ahead for my daughter Ella’s 18th birthday. Her birthday was on September 28 and his was on October 1. He said, ‘We’re going to have a joint party at the Savoy and we’re going to have a band. And because it is my birthday coming up, too, I will have the first dance with Ella’.”

Most Watched

Privacy