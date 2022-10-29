Richard Harris died on October 25, 2002. He never expected to die. His oldest son Damian remembers a conversation with him that illustrates that.

“He was making plans ahead for my daughter Ella’s 18th birthday. Her birthday was on September 28 and his was on October 1. He said, ‘We’re going to have a joint party at the Savoy and we’re going to have a band. And because it is my birthday coming up, too, I will have the first dance with Ella’.”

“He’d had brushes with death before,” adds Damian, a film director. “In his mind this was no more than that, a brush with death. He had the Last Rites read to him before. I think he had the Last Rites in Lenox Hill hospital in New York once. And he’d had a couple of heart attacks before. He had one in the Bahamas when I was there with Jared.”

It was the end of August 1999, in the mansion on the beach that Harris owned on the island.

“That time was like a Tennessee Williams play,” says Damian’s younger brother, the actor Jared.

Expand Close Richard Harris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris

“I was there with a girlfriend. It was my birthday. I broke up with her after my birthday dinner. Dad was furious with what had happened at the meal. I came back to the house to find him sitting on the couch with a bottle of rum in his hand. He was very unpredictable on spirits.”

The next day a hurricane started to head toward the island. Jared’s ex-girlfriend got the last plane out. That night, Richard had a heart attack. His sons managed to get him to the hospital in Nassau during a break in the storm as the eye of the storm passed over. When it cleared, they got the results back from the hospital. It confirmed he'd had a heart attack.

Video of the Day

Read More

“Damian had a friend who knew Warren Beatty. Warren apparently knew the best doctors in Miami. We realised we had to fly Dad there to get treatment. We rented a Lear jet to get us there as soon as the storm had passed,” Jared said.

The doctor in Miami was called Marchena. Richard tried to convince Marchena that he didn't drink much and had quit smoking.

“When we called him out on that, he said: 'I haven't had a cigarette in four days.' We said, 'That's because you've been in intensive care!' Marchena and Dad then negotiated how many beers he could have a day.

“Marchena was adamant Dad had to quit smoking though, or he'd have another heart attack. He put a stent in one of the arteries going to his heart."

Two weeks after he was released from hospital in Miami, Richard spoke on the phone with Jared.

Expand Close Richard Harris and his young family / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris and his young family

“He was back at The Savoy hotel in London. I heard him take a drag on a cigarette. He was smoking again.”

Richard’s parents Ivan and Mildred were daily communicants in Limerick. “I was brought up on this religious faith,” he told the Washington Post in 1994. "I'm a very spiritual guy who lost his faith. Then I went to England and began to disintegrate." He also praised Pope John Paul II and opposed the ordination of women. He added of his faith: “I still fall into the trap of looking for absolutes. There are no absolutes. It's there, but you have to reach out for it. It's hard work."

Did he believe in God at the end, before his death?

“I think he always believed in God,” says Damian. “He had his own relationship with God from the way he spoke about it. I remember something he said. He was talking about the Catholic Church and the changes in the Church to modernise it. He said he ‘didn’t want the Church to change to accommodate me because I feel it should stay true to what it is. And not accommodate me.’ I thought that was an unusual and interesting way to look at it. He liked the traditionalism of the Church. He wasn’t a Church goer, or not much, but he was definitely Catholic."

Did he believe in the afterlife?

“Dad believed in ghosts,” says Jared. “He had encounters with several in his life. He also had a spirit guide for a while. A young girl called Rosie. Rosie would speak to him, sometimes in dreams, other times as a spirit and offer him advice or warnings. So, I think he believed in an afterlife.”

I do believe that he would have some pretty frank comments and tough questions to put to God if he ever encountered the deity

And God?

“I'm not sure how he felt about God. He was raised a Catholic. It's very hard to shake that monkey off your back, and I don't know if he tried. But I do believe that he would have some pretty frank comments and tough questions to put to God if he ever encountered the deity. “

Damian: “He was meant to give the Pope his book of poetry, There Are Too Many Saviours On My Cross. Or he got up to some behaviour and slept through it. Which is possible. It is also possible the Pope said, ‘You know what? I’m not free now.’ If there was a better version of a story, Dad would tell it.”

Jared: “He was given all sorts of Catholic honours, which he thought was hilarious. He was made an Order of the Knights of Malta and various things like that. He was invited to meet the Pope, because he wrote that poem There Are Too Many Saviours on My Cross.”

Expand Close Richard Harris and his sons Damien, Jamie and Jared / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris and his sons Damien, Jamie and Jared

He didn’t meet His Holiness in the end. This was because, according to Jared, he had “too wild of a night the night before,” Jared says.

"I think he was photographed swimming in the fountain in Rome with not-fully-dressed women. And the Pope rescinded his offer to meet him.”

You’d think that the Pope would understand that this was a sinner who needed him?

“You’re quite right. It shows a lack of understanding at what the Pope saw as his mission: that this would be a soul that he would have to reach out to even more.”

Jared added: “There are two subjects that you did not discuss with Dad because they would lead to arguments. One was Northern Ireland. The other was religion. It didn’t matter what your position was. You could try.”

In late 1988, he said he spent three years "ducking bombs" from the IRA since speaking out against its fund-raisers in America.

"Someone has to make a stand against the IRA. The killing must stop. I've had six threats on my life so far this year and now they will start again because of what I am saying," said Harris, who went on to play a fundraiser for the IRA in Patriot Games in 1992.

“He always believed in a United Ireland,” says Jared. “He was a Republican. But he did not support the way they were going about it. He didn’t believe in the violent approach. As he got older, he was less sympathetic to the armed struggle. And indeed, he was a subject of death threats from the IRA. We were, tangentially, under protection because of it, because they threatened him, and they threatened the family. There was a while when we had police protection.”

What was that like?

“At that point, we were in our mid-twenties. And when you’re in your mid-twenties you think you’re immortal — even if a plane goes down, you’re going to walk out of it okay, unscathed. So, I don’t think we really understood. We probably thought it was a little bit dramatic. He didn’t share the threat with us. He didn’t show us any of the threatening mail he got. But when we were walking around New York, and we had armed security with us, it was pretty obvious that something was up. I remember New York, specifically.”

Damian says: "Dad could be very damning of Ireland and the Irish, but if anyone else said the same he would defend his country to the end.”

I carry love, grief, wrath deeply, like an Irishman

Jared cuts in: “Dad was allowed to criticise his home but no one else was. He was the same about the Catholic Church. He was a passionate republican. If anyone said anything about the North/South issue they were in for an hour-long discourse on the history of the Troubles, and better be prepared to defend their position under extensive cross examination.”

Expand Close Richard Harris leads his children around on a horse and cart / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris leads his children around on a horse and cart

“At the height of his popularity in the UK he went public about his support for a united Ireland which brought down upon him — and by extension us — the full force of the British press.”

''I swim in a pool of my own neurosis,'' he told a Hollywood reporter in 1955. ''I carry love, grief, wrath deeply, like an Irishman.''

Jared says that his father, one of Limerick's most famous sons, meant by the remark “that he was subject to subconscious motivations like everybody else.”

Jamie, Harris’s youngest son, also an actor, says: “Dad was quite a difficult man to judge what his mood was. And I remember often having to do that to try to navigate his moods. He was a great friend, a wonderful, charismatic guy, but you did have to be aware what state of mind he was in.”

We had a system. We called it the weather report. Whoever had eyes on him first would say to the others when prompted something like, 'Possible thunderstorms.'

Damian says: “I picked up on his moods almost as if by sonar… sometimes I’d try to make him laugh, if that failed, I’d steer a wide berth.”

Jared: “We had a system. We called it the weather report. Whoever had eyes on him first would say to the others when prompted something like, 'Possible thunderstorms.' Dad would look out the window and say, 'What the hell are you talking about, the sky is perfectly clear!' Or 'Sunny. No clouds on the horizon', and he'd say: ‘Are you blind? It's grey as grey can be.”

Freud would have had a field day with this man Richard Harris. Who was he, deep down?

“Who was he?” asks Jared, who’d heard his father say many times that the greatest part he ever played was Richard Harris. It is one of the things that engaged if not obsessed him later in life, particularly in 1990 at the West End in London when he played Pirandello's Henry IV, which is all about masks and the roles we choose to play in life.

“He started questioning all that pretty intensely,” says Jared.

“And then, of course, there’s the thing that my mother identified in her book, Love, Honour and Dismay: that he was always known as Dickie Harris in Limerick. She came up with this observation that Dickie never left Limerick and Richard never went back.

“There was a moment in his life where he was a young, athletic, fit man who is engaged in all the things that a young, athletic, Limerick lad would be engaged in,” Jared says, adding that his identity was being forged and his self-esteem created through his success on the rugby pitch. “He had achieved celebrity within a small circle of school chums through that success in rugby. That’s where he saw his life going. And then he caught tuberculosis. . .

“The treatment for that was bed rest. And that dream died, as his body wasted away. Variously, he said he was in bed for two years. I think if you talked to Noel, his brother, he’d say it wasn’t two years. It may have been one year. It was not unlike Dad to exaggerate for effect.”

While he was recovering from TB, out of boredom, he started to read - the letters of Van Gogh and Shakespeare plays. He became obsessed with Hamlet at that point. That’s where his interest in literature and drama began.

“He started to perceive a career or a life that was focused towards that. And after he gets out of the tubercular bed, one summer in Kilkee there is a group of theatrical students who bring a touring company to the theatre, and he attaches himself to those people and starts to learn. That’s where the dream starts that he is going to become an actor,” Jared says.

“The idea was that Dickie Harris would have been a great rugby player and Richard Harris became a great actor.”

“His dream was to be a rugby player and play for Ireland. And I heard him say many times that if he had played rugby for Ireland, he’d have become a has-been in his early thirties. He’d just have been a drunk in a pub in Limerick telling stories about the glory days when he was younger. His life would have peaked by the time he was 30.”

At 72, the age he died, “he still had desire to live,” says Jared. “But Dad hadn’t looked after himself. Sean Connery came to visit him in hospital.” Richard and Connery appeared together in The Molly Maguires in 1970 and Robin and Marian in 1976.

“Sean was the same age as him. Sean was very vital, physically, because Sean is obsessed with golf. That was him walking, moving, and Dad’s exercise was to go down from the hotel to the Coal Hole pub and back up again. He didn’t move that much. You could tell the difference between the two physical bodies. His body had become shaky.”

Expand Close Richard Harris and his young family / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Harris and his young family

Damian remembers another actor visiting him in the hospital

“Peter O’Toole would come and see him. They would sit together and watch cricket on the television. I was like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ Because Dad would never, ever, watch cricket. He didn’t consider it as a sport, other than playing it in his back garden. He wouldn’t watch it. So, Peter O’Toole was a cricket fanatic. Their passion together as great friends was rugby. Cricket was not part of their friendship. So, the two of them were silently sitting their sipping tea watching the Test match. I absolutely realised how my father had changed. He got to like watching cricket on the television.”

Damian recalls his father and another actor in the mid 1990s in London. “My mum was representing hotels - she had this hotel in Holland Park, which was quite fancy, and Dad decided to stay there and then Marlon Brando came and stayed. They were on different floors.”

“Mum told him, ‘Marlon’s here.’ He went, ‘Oh great.’ He called Brando up and it was like ‘Will I come up to your room? Or will you come down to my room?’ They would have hours long telephone calls in the same hotel, and they were literally one floor above the other. They would chat for hours on the phone, and they would end it and say: ‘Talk to you tomorrow.’ They actually never saw each other yet they spoke for days and days on the telephone.”

Jared has a slightly different take on the story.

“The hotel was called The Halcyon. Dad broke his long run of staying at The Savoy and moved into a suite at this hotel because Mum had gotten it as a client. He stayed there to help her get publicity for it and put it on the map."

"Brando did visit him. I came down to his room about five minutes after Brando had left, which I've never forgiven myself for. Dad said Brando asked him if he knew the words to Danny Boy. Dad said 'Of course.’ "Will you sing it for me? I love that song. It was my mother's favourite.' “

“Dad knew they were playing a game. He didn't want to sing it for him, but he wasn't going to be able to refuse. He thought of something Brando wouldn't want to do. 'I'll sing it if after I've finished you talk to me about acting for an hour.' Brando agreed! After Dad had finished singing the song Brando tried to get him to sing another one, but Dad said Brando had to talk about acting for an hour first. Brando looked at his watch and said 'OK. Well, what do you want to know?.’”

“I arrived five minutes after he had finished.”

Damian’s first memory of his father is mixed with sadness. “He used to play hide and seek with me… with us?… in Hawaii when he was making Hawaii,” he says of the film, with Harris playing Captain Rafer Hoxworth, which started filming in April 1965.

“It would be in the evening, when he’d come home from the set. My mother was in the TV room watching TV. She never played with us. I thought she disapproved. Later I found out by reading her autobiography that she was depressed because of their marriage, and, according to her, his drinking and anger.”

“I remember we were in Hawaii,” says Jared. “We're outside. A big bird, maybe a condor flies overhead. We all have to lie on the ground to avoid being swept away by the bird.”

Jared first realised his father was an actor when he was sent to boarding school as a young boy. “I remember the kids would ask me, “Is your dad Rolf Harris? And I said, ‘No, Richard Harris’, and they’d eventually lose interest. For a while there I was like, ‘Dad, why can’t you be like Rolf Harris and sing songs and paint?’”

What was their last conversation with their dad?

Damian recalls: “Dad and I were going to make a film called POP together. When he took sick the script was almost complete. In hospital he got a respite from his cancer, during this time he read the script and was excited by it, we had long conversations about what the film would be and how he would play it. In fact, he said one of the plusses of his illness was that he had lost weight which suited the role.”

The film was about a grandfather and granddaughter, which resonated with him, as he had a strong relationship with Damian’s daughter, Ella, who had insisted that her grandfather should take the role of the wizard Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films.

“His character Arthur was outrageous, and we had long laughed about how he would play him. Even in his hospital bed he was a knockout.”

Jared says: “Those last months I visited every day, except when I was shooting. I was doing a BBC2 film based on The Other Boleyn Girl. I was playing Henry VIII. We were doing a lot of improvisation in rehearsals, as there was going to be no scripted dialogue. I came back one day buzzing, and he could see it. He was excited for me as I told him what we'd been doing. At the end I said, quoting Mel Brooks: 'It's good to be king!'”

He remembers he suddenly gave him that look and shook his tired head. He then said to him: “It's not what's cracked up to be.”

“Then we had a long very honest talk about his career, my career, our relative strengths and weaknesses, the pitfalls etc...”

Richard Harris knew well the pitfalls. Jared remarks that Sandy Howard, the producer on Man Called Horse, called him up once and said: ‘Our ticket sales for the movie are down. Go out and do something outrageous…’

“Then Dad would go out and punch someone, like a policeman, and be all over the newspapers. And then the ticket sales would go back up. Again, it was a different era. Bad behaviour was rebellious. Society was so conformist back then that having people like Dad act that way was liberating, and people liked it and encouraged it and lived vicariously through their actions.”

The hell-raiser image was well-earned from nights out with fellow Celts, Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole. The stories were entertaining (even if there was an element of sadness to them in that they only seem to underline his alcoholism).

Madam, if you think I'm drunk, wait until O'Toole makes his entrance

One night during a theatre run with O'Toole in The Old Vic in Bristol, they repaired for a ‘few’ quick drinks in a bar across the road from the theatre before rushing back in the nick of time to go onstage. Harris went on first.

"I dashed on,” he recalled.

“Then I tripped over a wire, slid right across the stage, right down on to the footlights and hung over on to the lap of two or three Bristolian old women. This woman looked at me in shock as my head was in her lap and she said out loud, 'Good God, Harris is drunk'. And I said to her 'Madam, if you think I'm drunk, wait until O'Toole makes his entrance'."

He once telephoned the private detective his second wife Ann had hired to follow him. He told him: “I’m piss-drunk and I don’t know where I am. Could you please tell me where I am?”

The hell-raiser myth has a lighter side too. Jared tells the story of his father and chums in the early 1990s deciding on a whim to travel down to Cardiff to see Ireland play Wales in a big rugby match. They all pile into the back of Harris’ Rolls Royce – an exact copy of the Queen’s Roller.

Not far outside Cardiff, they are stuck in a traffic jam.

The week before, Harris’s father-in-law Lord Ogmore (who acted as coronet bearer at the Prince of Wales’s Investiture in 1969) had borrowed the Rolls Royce to go to the State opening of Parliament in London.

As part of a traffic control system that day outside the House of Parliament each car had its own royal flag to be put on the aerial of the car so that police could wave the cars through.

In the traffic at Cardiff, Harris suddenly remembered that the royal emblem was still in the glove compartment box, and quickly tells the driver to put it on the aerial and to start honking the horn.

Within minutes police outriders race up alongside the car and, because the windows of the Rolls Royce are tinted, they can’t see in.”

“But they can see that there a chauffeur wearing a hat. They assume the passenger in the back of a Rolls Royce with a royal flag is Prince Charles, who is officially attending the game, and divert the traffic.

A special lane in traffic is created for Harris and his pals.

“Dad realised they were being taken to the stadium and now they could be in trouble because it could be an offence to use this royal flag improperly or whatever,” laughs Jared.

“In Dad’s version of the story, they go through the gates, into an underground tunnel, and go up a ramp into the daylight and actually come up on the pitch, and the band starts to play God Save The Queen because Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. was coming to see Wales play, and because they were looking for a Rolls Royce like the Queen’s.”

“Then Dad falls out of the car in scruffy jeans and an Irish rugby jersey. That story turned out to be mostly true.

Terry James , one of Harris’ oldest and dearest friends, who was at the hospital when he died and was the musical director of Camelot on tour for the better part of a decade and composed all the music to Harris’s poetry album, was in the car. He confirmed the story to Jared.

A lot is forgiven when you’re a famous movie star

“He told me the rest of the story and that the only difference was that they hadn’t come up onto the pitch.”

“They had been taken to a special VIP section at the ground where the band did play God Save The Queen as our Dad and his pals fell out of the Rolls Royce. They weren’t arrested. They went and saw the match. Obviously when the person in charge of receiving the Royal family or Prince Charles realised it was Richard Harris the movie star – a lot is forgiven when you are a famous movie star.”

He had no time for famous movie stars. He said in an interview that he regarded Mutiny on the Bounty as a waste of time. ''I hate movies,'' he once said. ''I could be in a pub having more fun talking to idiots rather than sitting down and watching idiots perform.''

One critic said he had a face that looked like ''five miles of bad Irish country road.'' Yet that face was unforgettable in as the young rebel Frank Machin in This Sporting Life in 1963 or 27 years later as the stubborn farmer Bull McCabe in The Field.

Damian, Jared and Jamie have many favourite films of their father.

Jared says: “I saw A Man Called Horse recently at the Tarantino Theatre in Hollywood. They did a double bill of my Dad’s movies one weekend of A Man Called Horse and Man in The Wilderness. Man called Horse is extraordinary. There is an insight into the man and the way his mind works, because growing up he loved westerns, particularly John Wayne movies.

"So, it is telling that after he is a star, after Camelot, and he can now choose what movies he wants to make, the first one he makes is a western, but a western told from the Sioux Indian point of view and it was the first time that the culture of the Sioux was actually represented on screen accurately.”

“I liked Juggernaut," Jared continues. "That was fun. I liked the boys own adventure stories. I always have a place in my heart for The Wild Geese and To Walk with Lions."

Jamie says: “Cry, The Beloved Country is just phenomenal. It’s strange that I never saw that movie when he was alive. And after he died, I watched it about once a year. I love that film. I watched This Sporting Life recently. That was great. I haven’t seen The Field in a while

“I remember during The Field," he reflects, "You know, that was the closest that we ever got to be. We were together all day, every day, for months during the shooting of that movie. It was just me and dad. I was a runner, an AD on the film. He got me a job on the film.

“I know Damian’s daughter Ella was born during the filming because we both flew back from Ireland to London to see her. It was just me and Dad and we became close. We’d chat for hours. I would have been in my thirties. He’d been in his car keeping warm and I’d be outside. It rained every God damn day on that set. We had a fun time together.”

Jamie says The Field was a huge comeback for Harris, whose career had been slipping quite heavily until that.

“He felt he had made mistakes. It was his decision only to be in movies if Ann [his second wife was in them as well and that was a hefty decision to make and pretty stupid as well. But the Field wasn’t plain sailing because him and Jim Sheridan really were at loggerheads. They were big characters, dad and Jim, and when they didn’t agree that lit up the set.”

Jamie continues: “During one famous argument Jim took me out to lunch to a pub and said, ‘Would you convince your father to reshoot that scene?’ I was like, ‘Do not put me in the middle of this thing. I’ll eat your lunch, but I am not going to ask him. You go out there and f***ing ask him. I guarantee you that if he is saying no to me, he will say the same to me.’"

Damian recalls: “Doing The Field was like a mission for him. He was so focused on doing that and that part. Initially he was going to be playing the priest but, in his head, he was thinking, ‘I’m going to play Bull McCabe.’

"Something that I picked up on him from an early age was that he would set his mind to something and then make it happen. I remember when we had a house in Bedford Gardens in London – when he was living with my mother – he was always singing Camelot songs way before he got the movie.

“He was obsessed with Camelot.

“He wanted to play King Arthur. So, we would out to the shop to buy sweets or comics and all the way walking there and all the way walking back he’d be singing How to Handle A Woman, over and over, again. Then he paid for his own screen test because they weren’t interested in him. He paid thousands of pounds to do his own screen test, singing all the songs on a sound stage, and he sent it off to Warner’s.

“He made it happen.”

Damien remembers also opening a film festival in Limerick named after his late father in 2013. “The very first movie they showed was This Sporting Life on a big screen. It was the first time I ever saw it on a big screen. It was so good. His performance was so good. It was overpowering what came off the screen.”

What was the first movie he saw of his father’s?

“I remember with some school friends going to see Guns of Navarone in 1961. I didn’t even know he was in it. And suddenly there he is, with a fake Australian accent. I went, ‘That’s my Dad.’ Nobody believed me, of course. He was this big presence.

He adds: “Dad had a career that didn’t splutter out. It ran the course of his lifetime.”

There was plenty of shite too. “There were periods of doing bad films as well,” says Damian. “He did a film called Orca which was after the massive success of Jaws.

"It wasn’t what he thought it would be. It wasn’t what he wanted. He was bitterly disappointed. What he thought of for that role would take it beyond the intention of the film what producer Dino De Laurentiis wanted. But it was not there. I don’t know whether it had been cut out. His intention was to approach it like it was a serious piece of work.

"Obviously with movies like Tarzan The Ape Man, there was nothing there other than a pay cheque, I guess. He really like Bo Derek and John Derek. Bo Derek had been in Orca. Dad and she got on well. But there were some movies which were hard to justify why he did those.”

Twenty years after his death, his sons appear almost more connected to him now on their own terms than when he was alive.

“What I find is as you get older you reference your father at that age,” says Jared, “and you’re still actually in a dialogue with that person and you’re still learning things from that person, even though they’re gone, because now you’re closer to an age when your memory of them is freshest. The relationship is still an ongoing relationship.”

In 2006, Damian travelled to Ireland for the statue unveiling of his dad . He had walked off a film set in Los Angeles and gone straight to the airport to fly to Dublin.

“When I landed it was pissing with rain. A car drove me across country to Kilkee. Torrential rain all the way, except over my car where there was a break in the clouds and sunshine. It led me all the way to the sea where I arrived for the unveiling."

Damian recalled the town band in the street playing – somehow - McArthur Park in bright sunshine.

Russell Crowe – who played Maximus to Harris' Marcus Aurelius in Gladiator – unveiled the statue of Harris as a 19-year-old with a raquet in his band, posed to play.

"The rain never came that day," says Damian.

Of Adrian Sibley’s new documentary, The Ghost of Richard Harris, Jamie says: “I really hope that this documentary helps people remember what a great man and a great actor Dad was. Because a lot of people don’t really know who he was. That’s sad because he was such a great Irish character who loved his country. I feel that this documentary reawakens that. I live in a country [America] where everything is forgotten about after a few years. So, I hope people will remember my Dad now a powerful passionate man who loved life.”

The Ghost of Richard Harris is coming soon to Sky.