"I'd love to have twins again... Twins are much easier' - Ronnie and Sally Wood want more children

The 70-year-old rocker and his 40-year-old wife welcomed twin daughters Alice and Gracie two years ago and now that Ronnie has been given the all clear from lung cancer, the couple are considering adding to their family.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Sally said: "I'd love to have twins again. We'd be very happy if more arrive. Twins are much easier because they play together.

"Twins again and then we have double everything. We are good to go. I'm 40 now but you never know."

Although Ronnie is now healthy, Sally admitted the cancer diagnosis took a toll on them both.

She said: "In a period of a week we moved house, the twins turned one and Ronnie had a major cancer scare. That was an intense week, that was too much."

And life without her husband is unthinkable for Sally.

She said: "I can't really go there in my head but it is a part of life.

"Anything can happen to anyone at anytime but it does highlight things. We live in the moment anyway. We don't plan far ahead.

"But it certainly makes you very grateful and appreciative and how fortunate we are.

"I think that was one of the worst periods for me ever. A wave came over and would hit me every now and again. It was very private so nobody really knew.

"There was a lot to deal with but it all happened very quickly so we were lucky. He obviously got better and recently had all of his tests done again and has been given the all clear so that is very positive."

