DUBS hero Bernard Brogan has revealed that being home every evening in time for his twin boys’ last feed and to put them to bed is “non-negotiable”.

'I'd hate to miss my twins' bedtime, that's non-negotiable' - Bernard Brogan on family life and his five-in-a-row dream

His wife Keira gave birth to Donagh and Keadan at the Rotunda Hospital in July, and Bernard admitted it’s been busy, “but it’s been great”.

He said he took three weeks off after they were born, before going back to work.

“It’s busy now. It’s all go. The weekends I try and row in as much as I can,” he said.

In addition, he said he tries to get back for the last feed at around half eight every night and “get the guys down to bed”.

“You would hate to miss that,” he said, adding that was his “non-negotiable”.

He revealed that he would love his boys to be involved in sport.

“Time moves very fast. When I was young, we played all sports, we swam, we played soccer, we played football,” he said.

“They will definitely be playing GAA. The values that you get and the lessons that you learn from team sport, I think is something I have brought into every part of my life.”

BATTLED

Bernard Brogan with his twin sons Pic: Bernard Brogan/twitter

The Dubs veteran has battled with a cruciate knee injury, and he told RTE 2FM’s Jenny Greene: “It’s a long recovery, it’s a lonely recovery – there’s a lot of sessions on your own in the gym and weights.”

He ended up having a buddy in Josh van der Flier, the Leinster flanker, who underwent surgery at the Santry Sports Clinic on the same day “I didn’t know him really at all beforehand,” he said.

“Ray Moran, the surgeon, had said to us that he was down the way, so I went onto Twitter as we were friends on Twitter and I started talking to him on there, so we just exchanged numbers.

“It was good for me to bounce ideas off him.

“As we went along, we were dove-tailing on where we were both at.”

He said that it was great to see van der Flier – who has made his competitive return for Leinster – doing so well.

“It’s great to see him back and moving really well,” Bernard said.

“It just shows the kind of character he is.”

With the Dubs team having five All-Irelands in a row in their sights in 2019, he admitted: “That’s a big carrot.

“I’m still working with the Dublin physio to get myself right. I’m definitely going to sit down with Jim [Gavin] and see is there a role, and see if they want me back.

“It’s tough to walk away from, it’s been an amazing journey.

“We’ve done so well and had such amazing times and even if I step away, it’s been an amazing ride.”

The 34-year-old made a faster than expected recovery, and managed to make an appearance during the team’s Super 8s win over Roscommon at Croke Park in August.

“I wanted to wear the Dublin jersey again, to run out onto Croke Park to feel the buzz, feel the energy and thank God I got to do it against Roscommon,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing year for the guys.”

