'I wonder what we'll be doing next week' - Vogue Williams denies reports she secretly wed Spencer Matthews

The RTE star (32) is busy filming her travel show Getaways in Hong Kong and took to Instagram to dispel the rumours she had a secret wedding to her partner of 14 months. The couple confirmed their engagement in February and weeks later, announced they're expecting their first child.

It was reported on Sunday that the loved-up pair may have exchanged vows in uncharacteristically low-key fashion on a four day trip to Greece earlier this month after Spencer shared a photo with the caption, "We are family". But the expectant mother was quick to quash the suggestion, saying: "Last week I read were planning a jumbo jet to transport our guests to a Coachella themed wedding. This week I read we got married on our four day trip to Greece. I wonder what we'll be doing next week."

Vogue Williams filming in Hong Kong. Picture: Instagram

Last week, a British newspaper said the pair were in the middle of planning a wedding costing upward of €500k in order to rival Spencer's big brother James' royal-filled nuptials to Pippa Middleton last May. The Matthews family own the plush Eden Roc hotel in St Barth's. The engaged couple aren't exactly famous for being low-key after announcing their baby news in Hello! magazine for €50,000, and Vogue offered a close-up of her custom made €200,000 diamond ring on Instagram, where she also often shares glimpses of their plush two-bedroom flat in Battersea believed to be worth an estimated €2m.

