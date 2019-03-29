'I was wrong' - Liam Neeson apologies again for 'unacceptable' 'black b*****d' revenge comments

Liam Neeson has again apologised for revealing that he wanted to kill a random black person nearly 40 years ago after a close friend had been raped by a black man.

Liam Neeson has again apologised for revealing that he wanted to kill a random black person nearly 40 years ago after a close friend had been raped by a black man.

Neeson (66) issued a statement on Friday apologising, saying: "Over the last several weeks, I have reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt by my impulsive recounting of a brutal rape of a dear female friend nearly 40 years ago and my unacceptable thoughts and actions at that time in response to this crime."

The Armagh actor caused a firestorm in early February when he told The Independent that after learning his friend's attacker was black, he hoped a black person "would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him".

He later told Good Morning America that he is not a racist and moved past his desire for violence after seeking help from a priest and from friends.

In his latest statement, Neeson said he has had time to reflect on what happened.

He said in a statement released to Variety: "The horror of what happened to my friend ignited irrational thoughts that do not represent the person I am.

"In trying to explain those feelings today, I missed the point and hurt many people at a time when language is so often weaponised and an entire community of innocent people are targeted in acts of rage.

"What I failed to realise is that this is not about justifying my anger all those years ago, it is also about the impact my words have today.

"I was wrong to do what I did. I recognise that, although the comments I made do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive. I profoundly apologise.”

Press Association