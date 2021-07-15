Vogue Williams has said that she “wouldn’t be caught dead in an English jersey” but admitted that she was rooting for England’s victory at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Dubliner currently lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, Theodore (2) and Gigi (1).

However, while she was out supporting the England team during their historic final against Italy on Sunday, she won’t be ditching her home colours any time soon.

“We actually went and watched the football,” Vogue explained on the Spencer & Vogue podcast.

“We watched 45 minutes of it in a pub, in a restaurant... I’m not even interested in football. Good match though. Game? Is it a game or a match? Both?"

The model mum then shared that struggles to choose who to support sometimes.

“I’m not in any way patriotic towards England obviously, because I’m Irish. I would always be up for Ireland obviously, but we’re crap at football so we’re never in anything good.

“So, Ireland would be my first choice, then I would have said Scotland, but I think it might be England in second place now.

“Because my stepdad is Scottish. I had no affiliation to England before you,” she said to Spencer.

Spencer protested: “Your husband is English!”

Vogue replied: “I’ve just told you I might have turned a corner, it might go Ireland, England, but I don’t know 100 per cent yet. I can’t go Scotland because they’re not great at anything either.

“I was very up for England [on Sunday], I was, but I wouldn’t be caught dead in an English jersey,” Vogue added.