Pippa O’Connor has admitted that she was nervous to speak about her miscarriage after sharing her pregnancy news earlier this week.

The 36-year-old opened up about suffering a miscarriage last October when trying for another baby with husband Brian Ormond.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family this autumn.

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Pippa said that she has been inundated with kind messages since she bravely shared her story.

Read More

“I am still trying to get through messages from Monday,” the mum-of-two said. “Oh my god, I’ve never had so many messages about anything.

“It’s been so nice to chat to so many people but I’m so conscious that there are hundreds that I haven’t been able to respond to.

“I am so unbelievably grateful that people took the time out to send me a message and share their own story or just to send a message of support, and the amount of people as well that said they felt enticed to go and tell someone close to them or a family member just about what they’re either going through or what they have gone through even years ago.”

Pippa admitted that she was unsure about telling her followers about her hardship but said that she is glad now that she opened up: “I’m so glad now that I shared it.

“I was so nervous to say anything just because you’re opening yourself up then to something that’s so personal to you, but like I said the other day it was really important for me to acknowledge it and to be honest... I’m definitely glad that I opened up the discussion."

She added that her husband Brian has been her saving grace.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done with Brian the last few months to be honest because it’s been a lot of worry and obviously he was worried as well but he’s trying not to show that for me.

“But I feel like I can finally take a breath now a little bit and I feel a little bit more myself which I’m really thankful for.”