A delighted Amy Huberman has been sharing her joy at getting out of the house and chatting to other people.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself grinning from ear to ear while holding a bowl of food as she regaled her followers with tales of freedom.

An overjoyed Amy wrote: “Face full of chuftness coz I left the house and did some acting stuff today and someone coiffed my hair and lashed makeup on my face and gave me this lunch that wasn’t the same lunch I’ve made for the last year and I chatted to OTHER people (wtf?) and it was so lovely to be on set again and it’s been fecking ages so I was like an over stimulated kid leaving a party high as a (kite emoji) and then came home and felt (sick face emoji) and had to lie on the cold tiles and ask the gardener for some potatoes. The end.”

Read More

Amy previously joked as she posted a picture of a bowl of cooked spuds with the caption: “My gardener just handed me a bowl of roast potatoes at 9pm on a Friday eve. I think I’m gonna marry him.”

The fun-loving Finding Joy star’s Instagram has become something of a go-to page for entertainment for her fans.

She recently had them applauding after her encounter with a cheeky robin that had made off with a bit of her sandwich.

Amy (42) shared a close-up snap of the red-breasted bird perched beside a crust of bread with the caption: "Robin me lunch".

Jedward commented: "This is hilarious! Making our Sunday.”

Read More

Sunday World