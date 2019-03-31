RTE presenter Doireann Garrihy has revealed she experienced burnout at the end of last year.

RTE presenter Doireann Garrihy has revealed she experienced burnout at the end of last year.

'I was in work one day and I just burst out crying' - Doireann Garrihy reveals she was 'burned out' after busy year

The 26-year-old was juggling several TV and radio projects including her popular web series The Doireann Project, hosting the reboot of Podge and Rodge and the Zoo Crew on Spin 1038.

Last week it was revealed that RTE have axed Podge and Rodge and it will not return for a new season in the autumn.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday, Doireann said that things have quietened down for her career-wise now and it is something she needed.

Podge & Rodge with their co-host Doireann Garrihy

“Things are quiet for me at the moment, compared to what they were,” she said.

“Last year I had the Doireann Project, Podge and Rodge and the Zoo Crew was full-time. I burned out a bit by the end of the year."

Doireann Garrihy and boyfriend Joe Melody at Three’s Made by Music base at Electric Picnic. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She added, “I thought being busy was this badge of honour. Then, last November, I was in work one day and I just burst out crying. I just hit a wall. For a few weeks I was just a shell of myself.

“Whether it was filming or radio or the constant of having to be on my phone all the time, it was too much. I realised I needed to slow down a bit and that is why I am not as busy."

Doireann also revealed that she has split up with her boyfriend, Clare man Joe Melody, as it was difficult "to have a long-distance relationship when you are in the public eye."

Having started out with a following on social media, Doireann easily graduated into radio and TV and previously spoke about 2017 being her "breakout year".

"I started getting recognised and that was the moment I though, 'Okay, this is a bit odd. People asking you for photographs and stuff," she said last year.

"And while 2017 was the year where everything was sort of happening for me, 2018 is where the big stuff sort of landed. This seems to be the real deal and I just have to knuckle down and do it."

Read more: 'I didn't think I was good looking enough for tv', says rising RTE star Doireann Garrihy

Online Editors