| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

‘I was hiding it’ – Bláthnaid Treacy on keeping pregnancy secret for first 20 weeks

The broadcaster announced last week that she and her husband Charlie Moon are expecting their first child together.

Bláthnaid announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Thursday Expand

Close

Bláthnaid announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Thursday

Bláthnaid announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Thursday

Bláthnaid announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Thursday

Neasa Cumiskey

RTÉ star Bláthnaid Treacy has said that “you don’t need a man” to have a baby these days.

The broadcaster announced last week that she and her husband Charlie Moon are expecting their first child together.

Most Watched

Privacy